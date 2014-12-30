Kyrie Irving Will Return Versus Hawks After Missing Two Straight Games

Ill-effects gleaned from the absence of star players can snowball in a hurry. Just ask the Cleveland Cavaliers. As tension facing the league’s marquee team continues to mount, David Blatt, LeBron James, and company are getting some help in easing it tonight. Kyrie Irving will return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks after missing his team’s past two games.

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving confirmed that he’ll return to action on Tuesday night after missing two games with a bruised left knee.

Irving played in Cleveland’s Christmas loss to the Miami Heat but aggravated a knee contusion he sustained several games prior during the contest. He sat out of the Cavaliers’ close win over the Orlando Magic on Friday and embarrassing home loss to the Detroit Pistons two days later.

Embattled first-year coach Blatt said that Irving’s absence played a major part in the ghastly defeat at the hands of Detroit. The reigning All-Star MVP has taken a more direct approach than his teammates – including and most notably birthday boy LeBron James – in support of his coach as Blatt has faced increased scrutiny over the past 48 hours, too.

Here’s Kyrie courtesy of ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein:

“The thing about it is we can’t fault a first-year coach with getting to learn who everyone is,” Irving said. “It’s a process and just like assembling this team together, every single day we’re all developing great relationships and learning how to communication with one another.”

And the Northeast Ohio Media Group’s Chris Haynes:

“I’ll do anything for coach Blatt,” Irving said. “I know players feel the same thing.”

Will Irving’s return be a quick remedy for what ails the Cavaliers? Tune-in tonight for their game against the 22-8 Hawks to find out.

