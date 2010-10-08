Lakers upset in Spain by the other defending champions

No need to be alarmed yet, but the L.A. Lakers are not looking good early into the preseason. After dropping their opener to the Timberwolves in London, yesterday the two-time defending NBA champs took an L against defending Euroleague champion Regal Barcelona in Spain … Kobe Bryant shot 2-for-15 from the field, finishing with 15 points only because he was making his free throws. (As a team, L.A. went 0-for-14 beyond the arc.) Over his last three games — two exhibitions and Game 7 of the Finals — he’s shot 8-for-42 from the field, or 19 percent. Kobe’s supporters will remind you that he’s down to like two or three good fingers on his shooting hand, but then his detractors will ask, “So why hasn’t he gotten that hand taken care of?” Either way, shooting is just as much about your legs as it is about your hands, so maybe there are still some knee issues going on … Pete Mickeal (from Cincinnati) led Barcelona with 26 points, 13 boards and 7 assists, while J.C. Navarro added 25 points and 6 dimes. Ricky Rubio went scoreless (0-5 FG) with 3 assists. Pau Gasol led L.A. with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Lamar Odom had 12 and 18 boards … Maybe LeBron left Cleveland because they showed him their plans to change the court and the uniforms. We know it’s still early, but we don’t see the new look becoming something that grows on us. And it’s yet another reason to never watch the Cavs on League Pass … And apparently Mo Williams needs to watch out, because Boobie Gibson is gunning for his spot as The Man in Cleveland. Byron Scott has been raving about Boobie after he scored 18 in the team’s first game, and last night Boobie was moved into the starting lineup, where he tied for the most shot attempts (10 pts, 4-12 FG) in a loss to Washington. John Wall put up 12 points, 9 dimes and 3 steals for the Wizards … Other stat lines from Thursday’s preseason games: Big Baby Davis scored 20 and Nate Robinson had 17 points off the bench in Boston’s win over the Nets; Acie Law had 19 points (10-10 FT) to lead the Grizzlies past Atlanta in overtime; Kevin Martin dropped 21 points as Houston beat San Antonio, while Yao Ming posted 5 points, 7 boards and 3 blocks in 12 minutes; Deron Williams went for 15 points, 6 boards, 5 dimes and 3 steals in just 24 minutes to help Utah get past Portland; Blake Griffin put up 18 points and 13 rebounds in the Clippers’ win over Sacramento; and Dirk Nowitzki dumped 30 points (11-13 FT) and 10 rebounds on the Bulls in a win. But why was Dirk even playing 34 minutes in a preseason game? With Joakim Noah‘s reckless a** running around, you’re just asking for an ankle injury … And speaking of self-inflicted disaster, what’s up with the Nuggets trying to turn Shelden Williams into Patrick Ewing? Word out of Denver is that George Karl is pushing Shelden to break out of that offensive slump he’s been in since, oh, Duke. “I haven’t been in that position since college where the ball comes to me and they expect me to shoot it,” Williams told the Denver Post. “So I have to kind of get back to how I used to be and get comfortable with that and build confidence. I haven’t felt like this in a long time.” Good luck with that … We’re out like Shelden Chamberlain …
Jason Terry absolutely destroyed a Chicago Bull last night. Absolutely vicious. Please. Post. Video…
Karl can’t even turn Shelden into Candace
Rubio’s gonna rock the world and FC Barca as well.
i’ve been watching lakers last night (second half anyway). kobe still lacks strength in his legs. there was few ally oop attempts but he just couldn’t elevate enough. plus, few of his tough shots after penetration fell short, same reason as with oops. from start it was obvious that barca wants this win more. but i must say it, kobe’s competitive nature showed again. after leading +11, lakers went down 4-5 minutes before end. kobe was on the bench, and then he asked phill to put him back. i thought kobe was done for the evening, to rest his knee.
lakers haven’t had chance to practice as a team much while barca is already in game shape, so i won’t look much into lakers loss (but i bet all those celtics and heat fans are celebrating and will use this loss make fun of lakers).
lakers will 3peat!
uhm they lost to the timberwolves as well so you’re argument about one team being in season shape and the other isn’t is there fore invalid. Furthermore I havn’t seen the lakers get out of second gear in those two exhibition matches. That’s concerning because the bench doesn’t get out of second gear as well and they can’t afford that because those guys should be instant offense, defence, energy whatever you want from the bench and they’re not bringing IT.
Wow Dirk put a dump on taj gibson and the great, the amazing brian scalabrine.
The clippers, timberwolves, wizards, celtics, and grizzlies are my teams to watch this year with an eye on the magic, the spurs and the heat.
And if you thought those new cleveland joints were ugly you shouldn’t watch those new ones in utah. Those are uglier than those purple ones from the 90’s
I’m saying it first.. if D Wade is injured of half injured that first game vs boston they’re gonna lose and not by a small margin. It’s a shame west is suspended for the first 10 games. I think erden is gonna play all season long because out of the foursome of davis, o’neal 1, o’neal 2 and garnett one is always injured.
btw jeff pendegraph of portland started at center for em scored 18 and 10 and got a knee injury which was so severe they had to take him of the court in a wheelchair. So it’s safe to say that both portland and the clippers are cursed?
in game against minny, reserves played alot (even those 2 unsigned guys). kobe played only six minutes which tells you how much they wanted that game.
barca is in game shape, because theirs championship and euroleague stats soon, while lakers are still work in progress.
i’m not defending lakers with “barca is in game shape”, im just saying im not worried about lakers and that loss, because they are not there yet, shape wise. not to say that they have few new players and some of old players are injured.
@ab40: “The clippers, timberwolves, wizards, celtics, and grizzlies are my teams to watch this year”
I can’t believe you are putting the TWolves in the same sentence as the Celtics.
My teams to watch are the Raptors and the Harlem Globetrotters.
Game shape or not, my boys, the lake show are the defending champs and should be able to beat these teams even at half strength.
Silly Dime, nobody watches Cavs games anymore. Did the Nuggets not realize that they signed Sheldon, and not his wife?
Did anyone see that smash that Blatch had on Ryan Hollins??!! Sick!
I’m feelin’ the Celtics.
I’m feelin them real crazy.
Their 2nd unit is a stand-alone 1st unit somewhere else.
And the bol!! What they call him? Sehmi Automatic –} SOLID!
KG’s knee looking good. His shot aint there but he’s being active. He’s barking. He’s jumping. Yeah!!!
KG BACK TO BANGING!!!!
C’mon, Bosh’s whole criticism was he go ‘soft’…he’ll rather pull you out and hit the midrange than battle down low. I remmeber KG having that same “finesse” rep. Now look at him. 3 years in on a thorough squad, and he looks like a legit 4. My deal is this, KG and KG-types like Bosh…they might have ‘finesse’ in thier game but they can bang with the best of them if need be. KG and Bosh once were considered ‘the man’ on thier squad so they had to sacrifice portions of thier game in my opinion.
So next time you compare a Rashard Lewis to a KG…kill da noise. Just talkin my sh*t in general…to no one in particular.
Pick n Roll – Delonte – Big Baby —}} Beautiful Basketball
Von Wafer might get cut…I just don’t see him f***in with Rondo or Nate or West…too many talented guards in front of him.
I see alot of similarities with this Boston crew to the Phillies. Been serious championship contenders for the last 3 years. Been to championship 2 outta 3 times in those 3 years. Crazy talent. Crazy personalities. Coached by a former player who happens to be an excellent coach.
Boston went out this off-season and grabbed “depth.”
And I believe thier “depth” will be a certified problem for any team facing them in the post-season.
Slow down on the FC Barcelona talk…If you recall it takes the Olympic Team to be Spain(Which is equivalent to FC Barcelona minus Pete Micheal and Morris). Just an exhibition and KB24 is def hurt relax haters/skeptics.
After watching the Celtics-Nets game on NBATV, am I the only one completely unimpressed with Derrick Favors? Where is this world class athleticism? He was non-existent out there.
Looks like Kobe hasn’t missed a beat since game 7. And yes, he’s said his knees are “60%” so I’d say his legs are a problem.
ab40 says some crazy things…
Well if dude says his knee is ONLY 60% then i imagine his legs are NOT underneath him lol
Get off the dick DIME..
It all still comes thru the WEST like it or not..
And Boston looking mighty good.. Lightweight rejuvenated if u ask me.. But aye thats just me.. Heres to another LAL/BOS Finals.. Cuz that shit is definetely on the horizon..
Another game.. another Matt Barnes foul for jumping on the pump fake lol EVERY GAME he falls for a pump fake lmao.. i have a feeling thats going to annoy the shit out of me down the road lol
Something that looks like GOLD LINING to me?? Lamar looks like the USA team experience kept him in a bball state of mind.. If dude is consistent this year we paradin for the 3rd year in a row..
On a side note.. it cracks me up how people on here watching us in PRESEASON games talking about gears and how we look so far.. For people who dont realize..
We been to 4, count em FOUR, straight Finals.. while teams have gotten home and gotten they rest early we been pouring blood sweat and tears into history.. Please try to understand aint NO ONE on that team giving a shit about the preseason except maybe Vujacic lol
We a veteran team and spoken from a true veteran named Robert Horry “i dont play until the post season”..
So lets just see how we look come April..
well said lakeshow
@ MattO – thanks for the reboot on that dunk. I caught the replay late and KNEW Jet was havin flashbacks of his senior season at UA. Had me makin the ugly face lol
@ ab40 – please tell me you ain’t really worried about the Lakers in the preseason a day after Kobe says his knee is 60%. Point blank: if Detroit had made it a game against Miami, Lebron is out there in the 4th quarter tryin to get a win cuz they can’t have that “dynasty” losin their first game ever. We really didn’t want Pau losin against his hometown team. Kobe shouldn’t have been out there anyways, but everybody know how competitive dude is. I’m grateful for that knee surgery otherwise dude probably woulda played for Team USA then woulda called up Reggie Miller and Larry Bird to help him improve his 3 point shot. Like Lakeshow said, let’s see what’s up in April…
who cares about the preseason? the clippers always have a winning record in the preseason….not so much when it counts.
The Lakers did not want to go overseas and went through the motions to be goodwill ambassadors. Kobe and Pau didnt touch a ball all summer, esp Kobe who has been limited at the beginning of training camp. Dime, get back to us on Oct 26th when the games actually count
@LakeShow84 — “We been to 4, count em FOUR, straight Finals.”
2010 … 2009 … 2008 … that’s three. Unless you guys are claiming the Spurs didn’t win the 07 Finals.
@jmg — “Kobe and Pau didnt touch a ball all summer, esp Kobe who has been limited at the beginning of training camp.”
OK, so I don’t wanna hear any of that “Kobe adds a piece to his game every summer” nonsense this year.
so when are we gonna stop calling jaokim Noah a defensive prescence???? 30pts in a preseason game. Defensive guys are supposed to hold up at least 5pts under your avg or make you shoot terrible from the field. Noah does neither. $60 flucking Million to a guy who can only rebound against small people. I love this city
Damn u right Im in the Building
Getting ahead of myself lol
Id say 3’s still taxing tho wouldnt you??
@ KDizzle
How u gonna let me talk reckless like that?!!? lol
LMAO
Getting into regular season form i see lol
r u guys really analyzing the Lakers in pre-season games?GTFOH. Yall really think they’ll lose to the timberwolves in the regular season? Damn..let the hate begin this shit is preseason. We always have a losing record in pre-season I don’t even know if we won a game in pre-season last year but we were hoisting the trophy at the end of the year on back to backs. GTFOH. Dime yall hate too. If it was yall golden boy Lebron yall be spinning all kind of positive ways. Damn yall haters don’t take one day off.
I’m In The Building says what else does kobe need to add u douche bag. He’s mastered the game. He’s done it all at the highest level.