LeBron James Nike Air Force 1 Premium High

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
04.17.12 6 years ago

Yesterday, we showed you some Kobe Bryant-inspired Air Force 1s that just look super dope. Now check out these Nike Air Force 1 Premium Highs, which some say have been inspired by LeBron James. Thanks to SneakerNews.com, you can see the resemblance: a black smooth upper and white outsole with red accents on both the “AIR” and in the interior lining.

These are dropping April 28 and will be retailing for $145.

What do you think?

