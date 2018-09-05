LeBron James Voiced His Support For Nike After Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Just Do It’ Ad

#Nike #LeBron James
09.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

On Monday, Nike dropped a “Just Do It” ad featuring Colin Kaepernick. The tag line referenced the unemployed quarterback’s nonviolent protest of police brutality against people of color, the very protest that has kept him out of the NFL and is the subject of a collusion lawsuit against the National Football League.

The reaction from those who have demonized Kaepernick as un-American or disrespectful to the military or police was predictable. Some ripped Nike logos off their already-purchased sportswear, while others put pictures or videos of them destroying the products they already paid Nike to own.

But the response on the other side of the argument — those that support Kaepernick or, at the very least, support Nike — have been predictably supportive of the striking ad campaign. That includes LeBron James, a Nike athlete and prominent supporter of athletes doing more than just play sports who eventually appeared in a Kaepernick-narrated Nike commercial.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#LeBron James
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKLeBron JamesNIKE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP