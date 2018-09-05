Getty Image

On Monday, Nike dropped a “Just Do It” ad featuring Colin Kaepernick. The tag line referenced the unemployed quarterback’s nonviolent protest of police brutality against people of color, the very protest that has kept him out of the NFL and is the subject of a collusion lawsuit against the National Football League.

The reaction from those who have demonized Kaepernick as un-American or disrespectful to the military or police was predictable. Some ripped Nike logos off their already-purchased sportswear, while others put pictures or videos of them destroying the products they already paid Nike to own.

But the response on the other side of the argument — those that support Kaepernick or, at the very least, support Nike — have been predictably supportive of the striking ad campaign. That includes LeBron James, a Nike athlete and prominent supporter of athletes doing more than just play sports who eventually appeared in a Kaepernick-narrated Nike commercial.