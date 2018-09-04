On Labor Day, Colin Kaepernick revealed his long-gestating ad campaign with Nike. We’ve already written about the campaign itself. Now let’s talk about the hilarious overreaction. In a feat of grandstanding fit for Mike Pence, some people have been destroying their own Nike apparel to send a message to Nike. That’ll learn ’em.
People Burned Their Nikes To Protest Colin Kaepernick’s Ad, And Now They’re Getting Roasted
Around The Web
There is one comment
So in a twist of irony, these clueless idiots are protesting the company that hired a protester. But please, let’s not get in the way of them destroying 100’s of dollars(probably) worth of good clothes.