Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

On Labor Day, Colin Kaepernick revealed his long-gestating ad campaign with Nike. We’ve already written about the campaign itself. Now let’s talk about the hilarious overreaction. In a feat of grandstanding fit for Mike Pence, some people have been destroying their own Nike apparel to send a message to Nike. That’ll learn ’em.