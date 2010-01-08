Longhorns vs. The Rooster

Steering clear of a competition with the Texas/Alabama national championship game, the NBA had just one game on the schedule last night, with the Bobcats visiting the Knicks at MSG. Not exactly the bright lights of a LeBron or Kobe appearance, not I’d Rather Watch ‘Man vs. Wild’ either. In fact, it’s not crazy at all to suggest both of these teams could wind up in the playoffs in 2010 … The Bobcats were up 10 late in the third, but NY put together a quick 15-0 run that bled into the fourth, highlighted by a couple of Nate Robinson threes, plus one play where he crossed up D.J. Augustin and took off from the dotted line, catching a dunk that would’ve been nasty if he was 6-foot-3; but was downright disrespectful considering he’s the size of a jockey … Charlotte quickly tied it up after NY’s big run, and it was nip/tuck down the stretch. Chris Duhon‘s trey with two minutes left broke a tie, and Stephen Jackson (26 pts) appeared to even the score, but the refs spent a good five minutes reviewing his long-range shot and determined he stepped on the three-point line. From what we saw, it looked like S-Jack’s feet were clearly behind the arc, and if this were a playoff game or something involving the Lakers or Celtics it’d be a huge deal, but instead it just went down as a missed call … Danilo Gallinari hit back-to-back treys in the last minute and a half for what looked like the nail in the coffin — Gallo (17 pts, 5 threes) even did the Jordan shrug after burying the second bomb from Spanish Harlem — but the ‘Cats wouldn’t go away. Nate pulled a T.J. Ford move and had his mid-air pass intercepted, leading to a Flip Murray (20 pts) trey that brought Charlotte within two with 14 seconds left, before Wilson Chandler (27 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts) finally put it out of reach at the line … The non-football-watching portion of the Dime crew was in the Garden for this one. Pre-game, there was a sizable media scrum around Larry Hughes‘ locker after Larry had sparked a little controversy by saying that Mike D’Antoni doesn’t communicate well. After 2-3 years of watching Kelvin Cato and Jerome James get zero media attention despite occupying the lockers closest to the door in the Knicks locker room, maybe they should have done like Hughes and talked reckless about their coach. Not like they were playing anway … Al Harrington (calf) didn’t play, but getting some shots up during warmups he was wearing custom low-top Zoom Kobe V’s with “BUCKETS” inscribed on his shoes … The Bobcats’ locker room doubled as a storage closet for a candy shop: Twizzlers, Skittles, Lifesavers — they had some of everything. S-Jack and Larry Brown spent the pre-game media time munching on popcorn … Line of the Night from one of our boys during the ‘Bama/Texas game: “Damn, Javier Arenas is making more money than Gilbert (Arenas) tonight.” With big cousin Gil suspended without pay from the NBA, Alabama cornerback/kick returner Javier was one of the stars of the game, getting two interceptions and impressing the ‘Bama boosters as well as the NFL scouts … You had to feel bad for Colt McCoy, and probably worse for Garrett Gilbert; that kid had no idea he’d be playing last night, and suddenly he finds himself up against a defense of bloodthirsty track stars wearing crimson and white. Gilbert looked like he was gonna cry in the first half, but he pulled it together and almost led a successful comeback in the end. If Gilbert had actually pulled off the upset, they’d be writing the movie about him right now. Thursday Night Lights or something … The latest round of All-Star votes are in, and the big story is that T-Mac and Allen Iverson are still in the lead for starting spots. The rest is standard fare: Dwight Howard, LeBron, KG and D-Wade would be the other four East starters, while Kobe, ‘Melo, Dirk and Amar’e lead the way in the West with McGrady … More fallout from the Arenas story: The Wizards are reportedly going to fine some players for taking part in Gilbert’s finger-gun act before the Wiz/Sixers game, and the Nets have banned gambling from team flights. Yeah, because the NETS need to do something that cuts down on team bonding … We’re out like Colt …