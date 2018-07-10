Rick Carlisle Stresses The Need For Luka Doncic To Rest During Summer League

For basketball fans who haven’t gotten to experience Luka Doncic yet, the news that he will not suit up during the NBA Summer League this year is a bit disappointing. Doncic’s situation is a bit different from most rookies — in addition to signing a contract with the Mavericks, a buyout needed to be reached with Real Madrid and other hurdles involving the move from Europe to the NBA had to be cleared.

Now that Doncic is signed and ready to suit up for Dallas, the question exists of whether he’ll actually get that opportunity. According to Dwain Price of Mavs.com, that will not be the case, as the team will keep him on the sideline this Summer League.

