Mallory Edens Is A Knicks Fan And Has Her Own Hoodie

Mallory Edens was the only thing anyone wanted to talk about after Tuesday’s draft lottery. Since becoming the obsession of everyone online, she has seen her Twitter and Facebook profiles blow up, and had this song made about her. But you’re not viral until you get your own apparel. And so of course, yesterday, an Edens hoodie became available online.



Yes, the end is near. A Mallory Edens hoodie exists:

oh COME ON…RT @DrewOlsonMKE: And the Mallory merchandising begins… pic.twitter.com/lGh5RKf2Ye — Eric Buenning (@ericbuenning) May 23, 2014

And if that’s not creepy enough, the product description on the store site will do the trick: get cozy with Mallory Edens in this limited edition hoodie designed and printed by the folks at Level Press. 50/50 cotton/poly blend with front pouch pocket.

In other Edens news, turns out she is actually a Knicks fan. According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, who talked to a friend of Edens, she attended 15 to 20 Knicks games last year, and her favorite players are Tim Hardaway Jr. and Carmelo Anthony.

Her friend also noted that being the daughter of another NBA franchise doesn’t necessarily mean Edens has to switch her allegiances over to the Bucks:

“The family are huge Knicks fans, so they’re not making the kids give that up,” the friend said. “She has tons of Knicks stuff. She’s allowed to own it and wear it. The dad is not in any way stopping them from being Knicks fans also. Now that her dad bought the team, she’s obviously a big Bucks fan but she always has and always will love the Knicks as well.”

As for how she’s dealing with the overnight stardom:

“It’s like obviously weird for her, but she’s not like panicking,” the friend said. “She’s not like an attention seeker so it’s a bit weird, but she’s generally pretty well-composed.”

Edens is graduating high school next month and will be competing to be on the cross country team at Princeton next fall.

And now, let’s all try and move on.

