Marcin Gortat: “Break Glass In Case Of Emergency”

When the Magic re-signed Marcin Gortat this summer, a lot of people didn’t understand the move. And after bringing in Vince Carter, Brandon Bass, Matt Barnes, Jason Williams, Ryan Anderson and Morris Almond, you might think that Gortat and his new five-year, $34-million deal could be sent packing for another piece or if they need cap relief. But apparently GM Otis Smith wants no part of that, seeing The Polish Hammer as a tool you use in case of emergency.

“I know maybe on paper, and in theory, it makes sense,” says Smith. “That’s the history of the league, but we’re trying to build a championship team and March is part of that. You’d only trade him because you’re looking to get better or you have a need; you don’t trade him because you are looking to get out from under the money. “We think with Marcin it’s like, ‘Break glass in case of emergency.’ We didn’t know if we needed a Rafer Alston last year, but we had a need [after Nelson‘s injury] and we were able to fill a need [with a trade].”

If I’m Gortat, I don’t really like what I’m hearing. Because while Smith talks about building a championship team, it appears Gortat is only there as an insurance policy. And after having a great showing in the FIBA European Championships, all it seems the guy really needs to shine is some PT.

Earlier this summer after the Magic matched Dallas’ offer, word broke that Gortat was “very disappointed,” knowing that the minutes weren’t going to be there. Now, Smith basically came out and said it.

What do you think? Should Gortat play legit minutes with the Magic this season or should he (and his $34 million contract) be there just in case something happens?

Source: Orlando Sentinel

