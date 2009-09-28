Marcin Gortat: “Break Glass In Case Of Emergency”

When the Magic re-signed Marcin Gortat this summer, a lot of people didn’t understand the move. And after bringing in Vince Carter, Brandon Bass, Matt Barnes, Jason Williams, Ryan Anderson and Morris Almond, you might think that Gortat and his new five-year, $34-million deal could be sent packing for another piece or if they need cap relief. But apparently GM Otis Smith wants no part of that, seeing The Polish Hammer as a tool you use in case of emergency.
“I know maybe on paper, and in theory, it makes sense,” says Smith. “That’s the history of the league, but we’re trying to build a championship team and March is part of that. You’d only trade him because you’re looking to get better or you have a need; you don’t trade him because you are looking to get out from under the money.
“We think with Marcin it’s like, ‘Break glass in case of emergency.’ We didn’t know if we needed a Rafer Alston last year, but we had a need [after Nelson‘s injury] and we were able to fill a need [with a trade].”
If I’m Gortat, I don’t really like what I’m hearing. Because while Smith talks about building a championship team, it appears Gortat is only there as an insurance policy. And after having a great showing in the FIBA European Championships, all it seems the guy really needs to shine is some PT.
Earlier this summer after the Magic matched Dallas’ offer, word broke that Gortat was “very disappointed,” knowing that the minutes weren’t going to be there. Now, Smith basically came out and said it.
What do you think? Should Gortat play legit minutes with the Magic this season or should he (and his $34 million contract) be there just in case something happens?
Source: Orlando Sentinel
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
expensive insurance policy…
pretty expensive insurance policy, i wonder if geico is cheaper??
I don’t think he’ll see a significant increase in the time he receives.
Otis Smith sounds very generous, but it’s not his money. What happens when Richard DeVos wants some cap relief, or is pissed off he’s paying close to $7 million/year for somebody playing around a quarter a game?
Matching Gortat’s offer from the Mavericks was a really stupid thing for the Magic to do. They can’t use him and he doesn’t want to be in a situation like that.
This sounds to me like the makings of a “worst free agent signing of the past decade” only in this case it won’t be the player’s fault if he rots on the bench after getting a huge contract.
Not sure what he was expecting with Superman in front of him though…
Nothing wrong with having depth and options. They basically have a starter coming off the bench for the center position. No team in the league can say that except maybe the Grizzlies and the Lakers. Come June they will definitely need his services. Whether he wants to play off the bench or not is not his choice. You get paid that kind of money in this economy you play wherever the hell they tell you to play.
that is a lot of money to be complaining about, for someone who really hasn’t proven himself yet. finding 30 minutes a night for gortat, bass, and howard won’t be that hard, limiting each to 30-35 minutes a night will definitely make them last longer. some guys think 40 minutes a game is more important than a really good chance of winning a chip; when you already have a 5 yr 34 million deal, i’m not sure i understand his disappointment.
stay in shape, put in the work – you never know who may get injured or traded.
He’s financially set, he ain’t doin’ shit else – put in the work and whatever happens happens
I’m sorry, the phrase ‘polish hammer’ is so much funnier as an instruction than as a nickname (though it’s a pretty good moniker).
If the hedgehog can find ways for he and DH to play together effectively, then maybe he can get more minutes. Otherwise, he can reprise last year’s role which isn’t so bad at more than 7 per.
dudes a scrub and should be happy someone was dumb enough to pay him money. He and Varaejo are going to help Joakim Noah get a huge contract from the bulls and there are going to be a bunch of pissed off Bulls fans.
also, can you really call what he did in the FIBA’s “Putting in work” come on DIME. fiba basketball ain’t shit, it’s not even exciting to watch!
And you guys are really overusing the term “putting in work”. Reserve that shit for the monsters of the game who score 30 a nite. Not someone who barely grabs 8 rebounds in a fiba game.
[notice the lower case fiba…so disrespectful ohhhh!!!]
This will allow Howard to be more aggresive and he can afford to draw more fouls with a nearly fully developed Gortat on the bench.
@dime, really putting in work in fiba? didn’t estiban baptise or whatever put in work too? thats like hyping a rookie who plays well in summer league…
And ya, since when was having a good backup a bad thing? I mean sure they payed alot but while gortat is good, hes not a legit starting threat. Hes like erik dampier level and only got hype last year cuz no one expected jack crap from him…Its like david lee, as a blue collar role players expectation hes above average..but once you put him in the “game changing starter” role, hes instantly way over his hed. Not to mention like people said, howard gets fouls faster than kardashians ruin careers, so gortat givin him time to chill is a plus.
Re-signing Gortat was more of a panic move for the Magic when they lost out on Rasheed Wallace.
I can understand the logic in resigning him but the Magic are going deep into luxury tax teritory for a back up. Yes he is very solid and has a good game but he isn’t going to get the minutes. If Howard were to ever go down, then the move will make sense. If not you have to feel just a lil sorry for Gortat because the guy is showing solid play but he has to be behind the best center in the NBA. I understand why they signed him as a back up because Howard has no legit back up, but the Magic probably shoula let him walk.
Marcin Gortat’s primary role is very high quality backup center to Dwight. GOrtat himself said he was surprised, but not disappointed, by the offer match.
Gortat is the Man, see Game 6 Philly Series 2009
dear mr. gortat,
know your role, and shut the f*ck up…
“dudes a scrub and should be happy someone was dumb enough to pay him money. He and Varaejo are going to help Joakim Noah get a huge contract from the bulls and there are going to be a bunch of pissed off Bulls fans.”
So what you’re saying is that since espn hasn’t told you he’s good yet, its a bad deal. How much did you really watch the magic this past year, or even check out gortat’s game at all?
How about his 17.2 PER?
[www.basketball-reference.com]
Just because he’s playing behind the best center in the game doesn’t mean he’s a scrub, but calling him one makes you sound ignorant. Mission accomplished.
He’s financially set with a five year contract so it’s not like he’s playing for money, so what kind of competitor wouldn’t be happy playing for a team where he’s lower on the depth chart because the team is more talented and has a best chance of winning? It’s just bad for the game if he’s actually frustrated.
I think Gortat should be fucking happy because if he gets a lot of time he’ll just be exposed as the next Jim Mcalvane/Jerome James.Dudes who got payed off of 3 games or less.
If I was an NBA player, I wouldn’t give a flying f**k as to what insurance policy I was. Either a starter or end of the bench, don’t matter, money be flying in anyways.
you are fucking getting paid 34 mil to just sit on the bench. quit fucking crying about PT. I would love to sit on the NBA bench while getting paid 34,000