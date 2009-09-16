Miami needs some help; Stephen Jackson needs freedom of speech

Real life hit the NBA once again yesterday, when reports surfaced that a number of Miami Heat employees — most notably Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra — accepted pay cuts up to 20% in an effort to prevent further layoffs in the organization. It’s been public knowledge for years that some NBA teams are in financial trouble (Grizzlies, Bobcats, etc.), but Miami usually wasn’t in that group. It’s not like Riley or Spoelstra is starving or anything, but it’s got to be scary for a lot of people around the League. And of course, it kicks off an easy round of “Why can’t Underachieving Player X take a pay cut?” And by Player X, we mean Jermaine O’Neal ($22.9 million), Quentin Richardson ($9.3M), Dorell Wright ($2.7M) and Jamaal Magloire. And yeah, we know Magloire “only” makes $1.2 million … Don’t go asking Stephen Jackson to borrow any money. He just got fined $25,000 by the NBA for the comments he made to Dime’s Gerald Narciso a couple weeks ago when he said he wanted to be traded. Apparently players not named Kobe Bryant can’t make public trade demands because it’s viewed as detrimental to the League. We’re not seeing the connection, but whatever. Sorry S-Jack … Assuming Jack doesn’t get traded soon (his contract is a beast and Golden State doesn’t seem interested in letting him go), he’ll go into the season as the Warriors’ leader and go-to guy. Yesterday we started a series where we’re ranking the NBA’s 30 go-to guys (one per team) from bottom to top. First up: Rip Hamilton. Check back later today for #29 … Again on the topic of NBA teams having a say in what their players do in the offseason, the Spurs might consider locking their guys in a padded room until training camp. Richard Jefferson dislocated his right thumb while working out at the team facility yesterday, and might not be ready to go when camp starts in a couple weeks. First it was Manu Ginobili wrecking his ankle, then Tony Parker got hurt earlier this offseason, and now their prize offseason acquisition almost messed himself up … According to his agent, Nate Robinson is set to re-sign with the Knicks next week. Cool. But when your agent is saying stuff to the media like, “Where else is he going to go?” it might be a sign that you overestimated your value. Nate’s agent added that they didn’t talk to any other teams this summer because Nate only wanted to play for New York. Either that, or nobody called them … The Wolves signed Sasha Pavlovic to a one-year deal, the day after Phoenix bought him out. Remember when Sasha wasn’t just a relevant player in the NBA, he was kind of seen as part of Cleveland’s young core? That was only two years ago. What happened? We haven’t seen somebody fall off this fast since the Shop Boyz … Old-school day for our “Who’s Better?” feature: Clyde Drexler vs. Reggie Miller. Would you prefer one of the greatest athletes/dunkers/all-around players to ever play the SG position, or one of the greatest clutch players of all-time and arguably the best shooter we’ve ever seen? … Stat lines from yesterday’s FIBA European Championships: Tony Parker struggled in a 12-point, 2-for-7 outing, but ’09 Spurs draft pick Nando De Colo saved France with a game-winning jumper in the final seconds to get past Greece; Roko Ukic scored 18 to lead Croatia over Germany; and Timofey Mozgov posted 25 points, 11 boards and three steals in Russia’ win over Macedonia. Somehow, the 7-foot-1, 23-year-old Mozgov hasn’t been drafted by an NBA team despite making himself eligible in ’08. He’s been described as Andris Biedrins with more muscle, but — and apparently this is possible — with an uglier and less-polished offensive game. Still, you’d think somebody would take him based on size, youth and the mystery factor alone … By now you’ve surely heard the story about Barack Obama calling Kanye West a “jackass” for his VMA’s shenanigans. It really shouldn’t be a controversy, but since he’s the President, Barack should know he can’t cuss to anyone who might have a camera or microphone present. Oh well, such are the drawbacks of having a President who’s actually young and hip enough to even know who Kanye West is … We’re out like Mozgov …
first! i’ve never been first. this is special haha
oh, and mad props to riley and spoelstra. way to think team first.
im surprised captain jack is still captain, i hope he’ll be professional despite seeking a trade
I’m guessing Captain Jack(asshat) has had some previous issues that David Stern has had to deal with. Nothing really comes to mind though. Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?
The owner of the Heat is the 2nd richest in the league, and he doesnt want pay tax, is expecting next year (and Wade prime years are going to the toilet) to make moves and now he cuts 20% of salary ??? If he want D-Wade on the team, he better spend next year, otherwise Chicago will have the best backcourt in the world.
at 3
Save Ferris!!!
(or Golden State. I will just relive the we believe series vs Dallas of yesteryear :) )
“That was only two years ago. What happened? We haven’t seen somebody fall off this fast since the Shop Boyz … ”
Smush Parker
Hey Dime faith, me and some of my buddies have started a Yahoo fantasy league. We need a few more players. So if you want to join hit this link:
[basketball.fantasysports.yahoo.com]
ID#: 95022
Password: fantasy
oooww…the management should think twice or maybe a thousand times about D wade.. If they want the ring.. they must keep wade for all cost
@Josh Tha roc
i’ll join you…trying to register right now.
The Glyde vs. The Knick Killer = Too close to call. Besides MJ, Kobe, J-West, & maybe Gervin, I can’t think of any SG that had a better career.
Any chance that whole Kanye-Swift fiasco was staged? There seemed to be a few too many coincidences about the whole thing & the past couple of days have been one big MTV, Swift, Kanye, Beyonce, Twitter commercial. I might be looking too deep into this, but does anyone else think this was a publicity stunt by a company desperately seeking to be relevant & move product?
in fact, i don’t like him,
he is bad of playing basketball in NBA.
What is wrong with the President calling Kayne a jackass? Kayne action deserved it He is the President of the United States, the Head Negro in charge! The NAACP should sic Kayne not the Head Negro in charge!
To President Obama: YOU LIE!!!
LOL. Naw. What’s wrong with a prez saying the truth, “who’s actually young and hip enough to even know who Kanye West is…”
And Jermaine O’Neal ought to be ashamed…
I didnt think a pay decrease was possible in the NBA. The NBA should adapt the NFL non-guaranteed contracts policy. If you suck, you suck. If you earn it then so be it.
I think I just found out what I am looking for after spending a lot time surfing the net. I am very happy to post my comment in this blog. I gathered lot of information from this site. Nice blog.
Barbara
Didn’t most NBA teams fire their scouting departments? The Heat kept theirs on, and made lots of people take pay cuts. That’s a noble thing to do.
why should JO take a paycut? if Riley had just stuck with Matrix he wudnt have this problem…
“He’s been described as Andris Biedrins with more muscle, but â€” and apparently this is possible â€” with an uglier and less-polished offensive game.”
Nice. It’s a hard to be more raw (skill-wise) than Biendris…
The Grizzlies are one of the few teams to come out on top financially last year. Its the only thing Heisley’s good at
Thats a close call between the 2 old school players,but give me Glyde.He was more versatile.And thats how I judge whos the best.and he got beatdown in 2 chips reggie only 1.
And where I grew up we were taught jackass is NOT a curseword.
Hey Dime Staff,
Why don’t you guys have a Fantasy BB League. You cover the sport 24 7 and some of us would like to see how we stack up against “the experts”. You could giveaway some of your freebies for the trophy and it would increase your traffic considerably. Use Yahoo and you guys wouldn’t have to do much commissioner work.
P.S. If so, I know I get a spot for throwing the idea out there!
@ DOC
Aye for reals though.. i was taught jackass isnt a cuss word cuz it really means Donkey.. Gotta love the media.. And twitter..
@ Marcello
These ni$$as aint gonna give us shit lol
“He’s been described as Andris Biedrins with more muscle, but â€” and apparently this is possible â€” with an uglier and less-polished offensive game”
If thats true dude should never touch the NBA.. Biedrins will be in the league 20 years before he develops a good O game..
And for the record this twitter thing is so painfully F#$KING annoying..
My mom called me yesterday asking how to use it.. i jumped into the shower and curled into a ball crying..
Twitter this, Twitter that, Ochocinco tweets, Beasley tweeted his credibility away, Urlacher tweeted his season was over, Jeter twittered he just had a 8some..
NO MORE TWITTER.. JUST DIE ALREADY!
@LakeShow84 — ESPN is insane with the Twitter references. I watched PTI the other day and I swear they mentioned “Twitter” or “tweet” no less than 16 times in a half-hour. It’s like Wilbon and Tony were two old men who just figured out what Twitter is, so they were talking about it too much trying to catch up.
ESPN is the worst with it..
With all the trouble professional athletes get into nowadays i cant believe they encourage them to twitter.. But hoopers is looking real bad.. JR Smith with the KrypTalk, Beasley with the herb and suicide thoughts.. Curry will be next showin his bling with Ronald McDonald tied up in the background bet..
But then again we’ll see what happens during footballs next season.. Adrian Peterson gonna show off his new tat with HGH, i mean flax seed oil, in the background..
The scariest though is politicians getting their dirt spilled with it.. Cuz politicians are FILTHY.. Shit we think the ghetto got sickos in it.. But then again Obama got a big RED X on his back so i doubt we’ll hear about any homosexual assaults in bathroom stalls.. or ni$$as callin they mistress “soulmate” when they trying to save they’re marriage..
@ josh – i’m in
And bigups to Jimmy Carter for keepin it real!
Weird. I don’t consider “Jackass” cussing. A jackass is another name for a donkey. MTV had a show named Jackass. Now is he said a$$hole, that would have been cussing. To claim that Obama is being unpresidential for calling a jackass a jackass is really groping for something to criticize him about.
Yeah I agree, good thing Obama knows who Kanye West is.