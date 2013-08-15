NBA 2K14 Features The Return Of Crew Mode

Hopefully you’re ready for NBA 2K14. Today, the guys at 2K Sports released a video detailing one of the most anticipated modes of the new game: Crew Mode. It’s back and better than ever… only on the current gen systems. Featuring leaderboards and stats, create your player and your logo, and face off in 5-on-5 battles with other crews.

Other significant game highlights include Euroleague play, MyTEAM, the soundtrack that’s orchestrated by LeBron James, and even more realistic Dynamic Living Rosters. 2K Sports boasts that the new game will have more animation content than any previous basketball title, including more than 3,000 new animations as well as an improved player motion system.

NBA 2K14 will also feature six new Signature Skills, many more signature styles and team specific playbook and play system enhancements. Defensively, the block system has been completely redone and now features the ability to block dunks. There’s also the all-new off-ball denial, which should make playing defense much more realistic.

Next week, Dime will be in the house to test NBA 2K14 early, so stick with us for detailed previews of what new features figure to make this the best one yet. NBA 2K14 will release on current gen platforms on October 1, 2013.

What does 2K14 need to be the best one yet?

