NBA Fantasy Finals: 1996 Bulls vs. 1986 Celtics

05.27.09

To clarify: Our NBA Fantasy Finals have nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s Mike vs. Larry and two of the greatest teams of all-time …

1996 CHICAGO BULLS (72-10)
G – Ron Harper (7.4 ppg, 1.3 spg)
G – Michael Jordan (30.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.2 spg)
F – Scottie Pippen (19.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.7 spg)
F – Dennis Rodman (5.5 ppg, 14.9 rpg)
C – Luc Longley (9.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg)
BenchToni Kukoc, Steve Kerr, Bill Wennington, Jud Buechler, Randy Brown
CoachPhil Jackson

1986 BOSTON CELTICS (67-15)
G – Dennis Johnson (15.6 ppg, 5.8 apg)
G – Danny Ainge (10.7 ppg, 5.1 apg)
F – Larry Bird (25.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 6.8 apg, 2.0 spg)
F – Kevin McHale (21.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.0 bpg)
C – Robert Parish (16.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg)
BenchScott Wedman, Bill Walton, Jerry Sichting, Greg Kite, Rick Carlisle
CoachK.C. Jones

Who would win a best-of-seven series?

Archive
2003 Nets vs. 1995 Rockets
2008 Celtics vs. 1993 Suns
2004 Pistons vs. 1994 Knicks
2006 Heat vs. 2001 Sixers
2007 Spurs vs. 1998 Bulls
2008 Lakers vs. 1995 Magic

