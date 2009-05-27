NBA Fantasy Finals: 1996 Bulls vs. 1986 Celtics

To clarify: Our NBA Fantasy Finals have nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s Mike vs. Larry and two of the greatest teams of all-time …

1996 CHICAGO BULLS (72-10)

G – Ron Harper (7.4 ppg, 1.3 spg)

G – Michael Jordan (30.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.2 spg)

F – Scottie Pippen (19.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.7 spg)

F – Dennis Rodman (5.5 ppg, 14.9 rpg)

C – Luc Longley (9.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

Bench – Toni Kukoc, Steve Kerr, Bill Wennington, Jud Buechler, Randy Brown

Coach – Phil Jackson

1986 BOSTON CELTICS (67-15)

G – Dennis Johnson (15.6 ppg, 5.8 apg)

G – Danny Ainge (10.7 ppg, 5.1 apg)

F – Larry Bird (25.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 6.8 apg, 2.0 spg)

F – Kevin McHale (21.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.0 bpg)

C – Robert Parish (16.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg)

Bench – Scott Wedman, Bill Walton, Jerry Sichting, Greg Kite, Rick Carlisle

Coach – K.C. Jones

Who would win a best-of-seven series?