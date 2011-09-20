NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Chicago Bulls

Next up for fantasy basketball discussion: the Chicago Bulls. There’s a good deal to like here from a fantasy perspective â€“ a first-round stud, some decent value in the middle rounds and a few fill-in guys to watch on the waiver wire when need be. Without too many free agents for the Bulls, fantasy owners shouldn’t expect too many things to change in the upcoming season. But if Brian Scalabrine isn’t re-signed, all bets are off.

Depth chart:

PG: Derrick Rose, C.J. Watson, Jannero Pargo, John Lucas

SG: Keith Bogans, Ronnie Brewer

SF: Luol Deng, Kyle Korver, Jimmy Butler, Rasual Butler*^

PF: Carlos Boozer, Taj Gibson, Brian Scalabrine*

C: Joakim Noah, Omer Asik, Kurt Thomas*

* unrestricted free agent

^ locked into overseas contract with no opt-out clause

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Derrick Rose, PG (Rd. 1): 47% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 3.3 TO

– Joakim Noah, PF/C (Rd. 4): 50% FG, 75% FT, 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Luol Deng, SF (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 75% FT, 1.5 Threes, 16 Pts, 5.5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2 TO

– Carlos Boozer, PF/C (Rd. 7): 50% FG, 70% FT, 17 Pts, 9.5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2.5 TO

– Kyle Korver, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 8.5 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO

Sleeper:

Gibson

Most likely to surprise:

Boozer

Most likely to disappoint:

Deng

Category specialists:

– Blocks: Noah

– Threes: Korver

Things to consider:

– Noah and Boozer’s health (and Gibson’s resulting value)

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: T-19th

– FGM: 18th

– FGA: 22nd

– FG%: 13th

– FT%: 26th

– 3PTM: T-15th

– Reb: 2nd

– Ast: 9th

– TO: T-17th

– Stl: T-17th

– Blk: 5th

– Pace: 22nd

– Offensive Efficiency: T-12th

– Defensive Efficiency: 1st

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

