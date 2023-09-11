Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on Monday morning in New York City after an altercation with girlfriend and WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, per numerous outlets.

Porter Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation and Gondrezick was taken to the hospital with at least one broken bone and bruising, according to NBC New York. The alleged assault occurred after a night out with Gondrezick reportedly locking Porter Jr. out of their room amid a dispute, and when Porter Jr. was able to get into the room he assaulted Gondrezick.

Porter Jr. allegedly attacked the victim overnight Monday at the Millennium Hotel near Times Square. His girlfriend was taken to the hospital with at least one broken bone and bruising, law enforcement officials told NBC New York. The alleged incident began after the pair had been out. She returned to the room, but Porter Jr. got locked out, sources said, and the altercation escalated from there.

Hotel security called police who arrested Porter Jr. and he was charged with assault and strangulation and remains in custody. The Rockets guard would be getting set for his fifth season in the NBA and fourth in Houston this fall, having recently signed a 4-year, $63 million deal that is only guaranteed for this upcoming season.

UPDATE: The NBA released a brief statement that they were looking into the matter on Monday afternoon.