NBA Rumor: Erick Dampier To The Rockets

10.29.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

The Erick Dampier sweepstakes appear to be coming to an end. After talks with Miami fell apart in September, the next teams to enter into the mix were Milwaukee, Portland, Toronto and Houston. And according to HOOPSWORLD’s Bill Ingram, the Rockets “offered the best financial package, as well as a shot at being a part of a potentially-contending team.”

Houston’s roster is already at 15, meaning someone will have to be waived or traded to make room for Dampier. It’s most likely that person will be promising point guard Ishmael Smith, who was an unlikely candidate for the final cut after preseason, but played so well the Rockets simply couldn’t let him go. Now, with the need at center superceding the need for an additional small guard, Smith is probably the odd man out.

When you look at just his career numbers â€“ 7.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game â€“ Dampier’s 14-year NBA career doesn’t look all that great. With that said, if pursuing a title is really atop his list the Rockets are a great choice. With Yao Ming back in the saddle, adding the security of Dampier down low to help Brad Miller could only help them.

What do you think? Is this the right choice for Dampier? Is this the right choice for the Rockets?

