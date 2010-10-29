NBA Rumor: Erick Dampier To The Rockets

The Erick Dampier sweepstakes appear to be coming to an end. After talks with Miami fell apart in September, the next teams to enter into the mix were Milwaukee, Portland, Toronto and Houston. And according to HOOPSWORLD’s Bill Ingram, the Rockets “offered the best financial package, as well as a shot at being a part of a potentially-contending team.”
Houston’s roster is already at 15, meaning someone will have to be waived or traded to make room for Dampier. It’s most likely that person will be promising point guard Ishmael Smith, who was an unlikely candidate for the final cut after preseason, but played so well the Rockets simply couldn’t let him go. Now, with the need at center superceding the need for an additional small guard, Smith is probably the odd man out.
When you look at just his career numbers â€“ 7.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game â€“ Dampier’s 14-year NBA career doesn’t look all that great. With that said, if pursuing a title is really atop his list the Rockets are a great choice. With Yao Ming back in the saddle, adding the security of Dampier down low to help Brad Miller could only help them.
What do you think? Is this the right choice for Dampier? Is this the right choice for the Rockets?
Ishmael Smith ??? What about trading Jermaine Taylor ?
The heat are fucking stupid for not signing Dampier. He came cheap and he’s a strong guy who plays good D and grabs boards
I agree with
#1 The Heat are dumb for that, but given the choices Houston is a good place to go. I also think Portland would have been a great destination for him. I think Chicago and Atlanta really should have looked into this option.
the heat could only offer dampier vet mininum. the rockets offered him 2years 4million.
thts a good look but i think cutting smith wld be a hard decision. smith is quick as hell and has tons of potential talent but once lowry comes bk i dnt see where his PT wld come from…idk its a tough one.
Pat Riley really is pissing me off. Theres no way in hell we are beating the Lakers with 6-9 Joel trying to guard Bynum and Gasol. Plus Spoelstra is freaking coaching this team. Dampier wanted to settle for vet minimum to play down here and it was so obvious against Boston that we needed Dampier while hes still available.
But the Heat have Big Z…. ok, nvm.
lowry is going to have to stop getting injured every game for this to work. i agree with #1, even though taylor has more potential as an all around player, he cant play point. neither should courtney lee.
can they at least get jordan hill some burn before going with 4 centers? It doesn’t say this is official, wouldnt be surprised if the offer is off the table by now.
everyone else seems to be chasing a ring except for Dampier…
I do not see the Rockets winning a championship AT ALL!!! sucks cause they have PERFECT complimentary players – Luis Scola is an excellent second option!!! they have a very nice backcourt… they just need the right go to guy and Yao no longer is it…
If they can only get MELO it would be a wrap
@Steve Nash
Scola currently is rockets 1st option
K-Mart..2nd
Yao is the team mascot