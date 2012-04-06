NBA Rumor: New York Knicks Want John Calipari

Last night, the NY Daily News published a report saying that the New York Knicks are allegedly all about John Calipari.

Other than the obvious lure of Cal, his clear ability to deal with NBA talent, and the cache he has coming off his national championship, the Daily News focuses on another point that could make it a perfect match: Cal’s representation.

From the article:

However, several sources tell the Daily News that the club, through its association with Creative Artists Agency, is already targeting the Kentucky coach. CAA represents Anthony as well as Calipari. “Do I think they’ve spoken directly to Cal? No,” said one source. “Do I think he knows they’re very interested? Definitely.” CAA, along with Garden chairman James Dolan, Garden president Scott O’Neil and Dolan’s unpaid adviser, Isiah Thomas, brokered the deal to acquire Anthony from Denver last year. Dolan worked directly with CAA in February to sign J.R. Smith, who began the lockout-shortened season in China. “When it comes to the Knicks and CAA … the Knicks are all in,” says one rival NBA coach.

One thing that cannot be overlooked is that the next Knicks coach, has to be one of the few people who can handle Melo and Amar’e. That list is a short one. Phil Jackson fits that bill. Jerry Sloan, in theory could, despite what went down with him and Deron Williams. Outside of those two, the list really only includes Coach K and Cal.

If the team decides to jettison Mike Woodson, an all-out run at Calipari makes a ton of sense.

Would John Calipari be a good fit for the Knicks?

