NBA Trade Rumor: Jamal Crawford to Detroit for Tayshaun Prince

After his most successful pro season yielded an NBA Sixth Man of the Year trophy and his first-ever playoff appearance, Jamal Crawford quickly went from settled to disgruntled in Atlanta. Over the summer Crawford made it clear that if he didn’t get a contract extension from the Hawks, he’d want to be traded. He didn’t get the extension.
In Detroit, Tayshaun Prince hasn’t said he wants to leave, but coming off a public spat with head coach John Kuester and facing the prospect of wasting his remaining good years on a rebuilding team, it may be time for Prince to get a fresh start.
According to Atlanta-based national basketball writer Sekou Smith, Crawford and Prince are the key components in a trade rumor that’s sprung up recently. The deal would send Crawford and second-year point guard Jeff Teague from Atlanta to the Pistons for Prince and another player, perhaps backup PG Will Bynum. Because Bynum was just signed to a new contract, he can’t be moved until after Dec. 15.
Honestly, I don’t see why the Pistons would make this move. They already have a glut of guards fighting for playing time, so making a two-for-one deal where they bring in Crawford and Teague would only heighten their brewing chemistry issues. Writers covering the Pistons claim one of the team’s problems is a rift between the “old-school” and younger players; Crawford is 30 years old and still looking to get past the second round of the playoffs for the first time, so he won’t be any more happy with a youth movement than Prince would have been. The Pistons would also get worse defensively by losing Prince, the go-to perimeter defensive stopper on a team without many great defenders.
As for the Hawks, it makes a lot of sense. Crawford isn’t going to be happy without that extension, and rookie Jordan Crawford (no relation) showed in the preseason that he could fill in as a volume-scoring guard off the bench. Prince is a vet who can fit into a winning team seamlessly, and Bynum provides a solid backup for Mike Bibby. Teague was seen as the future at PG for the Hawks, but he struggled throughout the preseason and has yet to make his mark.
What do you think? Would this deal work for both sides?
Just WOW, another 2 guard in Detroit? Silly move unless they are getting a big man in return also.
Detroits is picking up 2 guards like Minny is picking up lead guards…. not the smartest way to build a contender.
You have to be able to get something better for Tayshaun, right? Detroit might as well hire Don Nelson with that roster.
that cant be real
makes no sence to add another guard, i can’t see any truth to the rumor.
If Joe D actually goes through with a trade like this, he should just retire.
Not sure how he could look at his roster and be like “yeah, what I really need is another undersized guard who just jacks shots…I only have Stucky, Bynum, Gordan and Rip to jack shots…” (Stuck and Rip being decent sized).
i think this is just what it is…….a rumor.
i was just talking today about ATL & DET trading and I think this…..
DET gets:
JOSH SMITH
MIKE BIBBY
ATL gets:
PRINCE
MAXIELL
or a 3way trade with PHX:
DET gets:
Josh Smith
Mike Bibby
ATL gets:
Steve Nash
Tayshaun Prince
PHX gets:
Maxiell
Stuckey
Sounds good to me!!
btw, there have been some rumblings in PHX regarding maybe trading Nash.
and to better my previous 2 team trade…..
DET gets:
JOSH SMITH
MIKE BIBBY
ATL gets:
PRINCE
STUCKEY
@ Austin
“Honestly, I don’t see why the Pistons would make this move”
Pretty much sums it up…
I don’t see why either team makes this move. Prince is not as good as Crawford, wouldn’t replace his scoring punch and would play less minutes because he is a SF.
Detroit already has a 2-guard and has no reason to extend Crawford’s contract. Literally, no one would be happy here.
No truth to this rumor with these two being main components
hawks are the one leaking these “rumors” so that jamal crawford would get his shit together.
anyone would shudder at the thought of being sent to a dysfunctional team like the pistons.
Dumars is turning into Isiah Thomas 2.0 lol… They were the BAD BOYS of the 80s and now there known as the BAD GMs of the 20th century. At least Dumars has delivered Detroit a championship compared to Isiah who is so delusional that he thinks he will have Lebron in NY in 2014 lol. Isiah wants to bury NY and mess up there dream of forming a big 3 2 years from now…
I agree with 9.
This is a no win situation and neither team, nor any of the players would be any more happy or successful than they are now.
I happen to like both Tay and Jamal, but swapping them would be pointless.
ATL plese don’t move J-Smoove, Teague !
No team needs Tayshaun Prince more than the …..
BEIJING DUCKS!
LOL! I second that and pretty much everything else everyone here on the board has been saying. This trade makes NO SENSE for either team.
As an Atlanta Hawks fan (born and raised in the A) I truly believe we are a LEGIT big man away from SERIOUS contention and not second round of the playoffs fodder for the real contenders like Boston, Orlando, and Miami. I would prefer we keep Josh Smith at all costs and to a lesser extent Jamal Crawford as well unless a trade unfolds that results in us acquiring the aforementioned big man
yea im with the people who disagree with this move.
but i DO agree that detroit should just move tayshaun… and prolly rip hamilton too. to different places tho.. i still see them as reliable veterans.. they could be difference makers for teams that are contending right now… and i think its obvious that detroit isn’t going anywhere.
Would there be any chance of Tayshaun Prince ending up on Boston? Would that work?
wow cause another 2 guard in detroit makes just so much sense
I totally agree with the old vs new rift. Daye will be wide open and tayshaun just ignores him. Rip seems to pass off, but Tayshaun is blatantly ignoring people. I’d like to see Prince gone so Daye can play SF and Monroe can do his PF thing.
Pistons would someway want Kendrick Perkins is parting with Tayshaun
What about including marvin in that trade in stead of jt? det get’s a young sf and atl gets a savy vet sf that plays better d, better off and can be a point sf. I would take prince over marvin any day. even if it’s a one yr rental