NBA Trade Rumor: Jonny Flynn To The Pacers

Where’s Mark Jackson when you need him? It seems we can’t go a day without the Indiana Pacers trying to acquire a point guard. From Tony Parker to Ty Lawson to Darren Collison, the Pacers are talking to everyone in search of a new point man. (Sorry T.J. Ford.) And now the latest prospect is Minnesota’s Jonny Flynn. Here’s how the trade would go down:
According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves would like to have the No. 10 pick that the Pacers are shopping, and are willing to offer Flynn along with picks No. 16 and No. 23. What this would do for Minnesota is give them the No. 4 and No. 10 pick, which could possibly gain the leverage to make a deal with Philadelphia to secure the No. 2 pick and grab Evan Turner.
While this appears like a lot to get a guy like Turner, in essence trading four picks and Flynn to get No. 2, you have to like their hustle to make a move.
What do you think?
This seems like a great scenario for Indiana and Minnesota but what about Philly? They have a choice of coveted players Turner or Favors but they will likely be pick 2 and 3. So who will the draft at 4? Cousins?
this trade is already dead…….
late news….
Cousins at 4, Paul George at 10.
what’s happening with A.J. price??
Hate it for both sides.
2 mid-to-late #1s and last year’s 6th overall pick for the 10th pick? For real? Ya, David Kahn’s a hell of a GM…
Wrong. Wolves turned down Flynn for #10 straight up. Rumor is that Wolves offered Flynn and #16 and #23 for #10 AND an additional package.
Not bad for Indiana since they would probably waste their 1st round pick on someone who would get drafted in the 2nd round otherwise. Instead, we get a new PG to try out and two picks to squander.
Whether it be Flynn, Collison, Lawson, or Tony Parker, I bet Austin will be happy with what deal Indiana pulls.
@9 I’d be happy, too, as long as we get rid of TJ Ford.
Oh, and Aron, there is never a need to apologize to TJ Ford. He should be apologizing to the Pacers and fans.
It sounds like he realized that Flynn sucks so he is trying to rectify that mistake. Give him some credit because if you were to do redo last year’s draft Flynn wouldn’t go at anywhere near number 6 so trying to get the 10th pick for him is a decent move. He still sucks for not getting Curry but I live in the Bay Area so I can’t complain.