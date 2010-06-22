NBA Trade Rumor: Jonny Flynn To The Pacers

Where’s Mark Jackson when you need him? It seems we can’t go a day without the Indiana Pacers trying to acquire a point guard. From Tony Parker to Ty Lawson to Darren Collison, the Pacers are talking to everyone in search of a new point man. (Sorry T.J. Ford.) And now the latest prospect is Minnesota’s Jonny Flynn. Here’s how the trade would go down:

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves would like to have the No. 10 pick that the Pacers are shopping, and are willing to offer Flynn along with picks No. 16 and No. 23. What this would do for Minnesota is give them the No. 4 and No. 10 pick, which could possibly gain the leverage to make a deal with Philadelphia to secure the No. 2 pick and grab Evan Turner.

While this appears like a lot to get a guy like Turner, in essence trading four picks and Flynn to get No. 2, you have to like their hustle to make a move.

What do you think?

Other Must-Read NBA Rumors On DimeMag.com:

– Houston Rockets Trying To Move Up

– Hedo Turkoglu Back To Sacramento

– Tyson Chandler Testing The Free Agent Market

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.