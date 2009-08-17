NBA Trade Rumor: Knicks Pursuing Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio on the Knicks almost makes too much sense, for so many reasons. And talk about a lure for potential free agents next summer? Not only would a big time free agent get to play in New York, but he would also get to run with a pass-first playmaker who would only want to get said star open looks.

Here is what our friends at RealGM are reporting:



With Minnesota Timberwolves’ President David Kahn bound for Spain this week, some feel the trip isn’t necessarily to bring Ricky Rubio back to Minnesota. One insider tells RealGM’s Alex Kennedy that Kahn could be working out a scenario where Rubio would be dealt to the New York Knicks. “The Knicks have closed off negotiations with all free agent point guards until next week. I think they’re making a push for Rubio and if that fails, then they’ll reopen talks with their other options,” says the source. “Kahn and [Knicks’ President] Donnie Walsh are close and New York is looking for a cheap point guard who could help attract free agents next summer. Rubio fits that mold. I think that’s what this latest trip to Spain is about, working something out with New York.” The Knicks have been in talks with multiple free agent point guards, most notably Ramon Sessions.

And then where would Sessions end up? The market for him would be pretty non-existent beyond the Clippers.

Source: RealGM



Follow Dime on Twitter @DimeMag