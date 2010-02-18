NBA Trade Rumor: Tyrus Thomas To The Bobcats (Updated)

Just minutes after writing that Hakim Warrick‘s arrival in Chicago means Tyrus Thomas is on his way out, CBSSports.com’s Ken Berger is reporting that the Bobcats are close to landing Thomas in a deal that would send expiring contracts and a future No. 1 pick to Chicago. While no names have surfaced, this is what we can deduce.
The Bobcats have long been seeking to add an athletic big man to their front court, with rumors going back to Jason Thompson earlier this year. Charlotte will then have the rest of the season to evaluate the soon-to-be restricted free agent and decide whether to commit to him long-term.
Looking at Charlotte’s roster, the only expiring contracts that they have are Raymond Felton ($5,501,196), Acie Law IV ($2,216,160), Flip Murray ($1,990,000) and Stephen Graham ($825,497), so some combination of those (most likely not including Felton) would potentially land in Chi-Town.
UPDATE: A source has told Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski that Chicago has agreed in principle to trade Tyrus Thomas to Charlotte for Flip Murray, Acie Law and a future first round pick.
What do you think? Would you make this trade?
YES!
PG – Raymond Felton
SG – Stephen Jackson
SF – Gerald Wallace
PF – Tyrus Thomas
C – Tyson Chandler/Nazr Mohammed/etc., etc.
That’s not a bad lineup at all. I can see them just murdering a higher seed like the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
Hahaha Cass I can’t tell if you’re serious or not.
@PC – just thinking the same thing. This would never be an issue if Kevin Garnett was still alive.
I’m surprised the Bulls are giving up on Thomas so quickly. Especially when they’re basically giving him away.
For the bulls it depends on who we get back. I wouldn’t be mad at Flip and a pick (especially this years)and whoever else they gave us. If law was included though that would be like the 8th pg on our team but it’s all about next year so I digress
Acie Law = Draft/N.B.A BUST
I think Chicago is gonna go real hard at Bosh this summer!
They’re just settin the stage my friends.
Ty Thomas is a headcase.
He’ll fit right in.
@ dagwaller:
Definitely sort of serious. “Murdering” the Celtics is probably a stretch, but I think they would give Boston some serious problems.
Celts Fan is right when he says, “This would never be an issue if Kevin Garnett was still alive.”
Good Move for the Bobcats (the this season) another bad move for Chi-town if we dont land a Free Agent this summer!
That’s a dangerous team. They have length, athleticism, speed, strength, and a LOT of attitude… and each one of them, if they play with a chip on their shoulder (b/c each one of those guys have something to prove), could turn into giant slayers come April.
…and with Larry Brown coaching? That’s not a team I’d want to face in the early rounds.
Bobcats are quickly turning into a home for headcases. Boris Diaw can finally his ass to the bench.
chi just lost tyrus, and salmons but got back hakim warrick, flip murray, joe alexander. what do they do differently
Here’s hoping we get a Hawks/Bobcats series. That’d be really, really fun to watch.
Maaan the Bulls are most likely going to regret this. They’re giving away a young athletic big with a great upside. I bet 2011 don’t go down like most are thinking.The Suns should’ve traded Stoudemire for Thomas and what ever combo of Hinrich, Pargo or Deng that would’ve worked.Thomas would’ve been perfect with Phoenix’s pick and roll and with the development of a consistent jumper and his shot blocking abilities Thomas could’ve been a good look long term
Dang that is a real serious line-up. Seems they would mesh well together too.
Hey in that picture is that the same couch Z-Bo was sitting on in the pic we ALWAYS see of him lol?
Anyway gotta give it to the Bobcats for trying to get a fun squad that will make noise and probably be that Cinderella squad that you can’t help but be worried about if you face them.
I like it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
I’ve given up on Chicago actually trading to get better a few seasons ago. Pax should be fired.
just found this page, and I reall enjoy the articles, but why is it written in grey when the background is grey. Makes it very difficult to read. Please change the color of the font.
I’m loving this move guys. As great as it is to se Tyrus big his A-game to the court every 3rd monday of the month and put up 20/10, 4 years into his career–he is what he is. A poor man’s Josh Smith or a semi-retarded Amare with an even worse attitude. The guy has no basketball IQ or passion for the game whatsoever. And those my friends, are two things that cannot be taught or coached- you either have them or you dont. I personally like this move in conjunction with the Salmons deal to Milwaukee. We managed to put ourselves in a position to offer a max deal to a major free agent this summer (Dwade, Bosh), shed the two biggest me-first malcontents on the team (Salmons, Tyrus) AND kept Kirk Hinrich–who along with Joakim Noah is the most important player to this team from a leadership standpoint (sorry Drose!). This is a victory, no doubt.
(and did I mention we managed to find a team dumb enough to take on Aaron Gray?!)
Good shit. Next steps: Get bounced in the first round, draft 2 solid rookies, sign Bosh/Wade, hire a real coach, take over the world.
QQ gettn FACE! QQ gettn buhhh! Yezzirr!!
oh yeaaaahhhh I’m digging this line-up! bobcats just became my new favorite team to watch (beside my spurs off course :)
ohh yeaaaaah i’m digging this line-up!!! bobcats = a team that is going to be fun to watch :)
you guys are dumb the bulls arent doing this to juss get rid of TT theyre juss giving him to the bobos so they can have cap room to acquire aa max FA.
The bulls arent stupid they know what they are doing juss watch next season the bulls
are gonna have a beasty squadd
cusss they could acquire D Wade siincee hes FROM Chi.
I mean like know whats actually happen b4 you put something stupid…
:-D
my 50 dollar bet at the end of last season that the bobcats would make the playoffs was not just wishful thinking