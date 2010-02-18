NBA Trade Rumor: Tyrus Thomas To The Bobcats (Updated)

#Chicago Bulls
02.18.10 8 years ago 25 Comments

Just minutes after writing that Hakim Warrick‘s arrival in Chicago means Tyrus Thomas is on his way out, CBSSports.com’s Ken Berger is reporting that the Bobcats are close to landing Thomas in a deal that would send expiring contracts and a future No. 1 pick to Chicago. While no names have surfaced, this is what we can deduce.

The Bobcats have long been seeking to add an athletic big man to their front court, with rumors going back to Jason Thompson earlier this year. Charlotte will then have the rest of the season to evaluate the soon-to-be restricted free agent and decide whether to commit to him long-term.

Looking at Charlotte’s roster, the only expiring contracts that they have are Raymond Felton ($5,501,196), Acie Law IV ($2,216,160), Flip Murray ($1,990,000) and Stephen Graham ($825,497), so some combination of those (most likely not including Felton) would potentially land in Chi-Town.

UPDATE: A source has told Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski that Chicago has agreed in principle to trade Tyrus Thomas to Charlotte for Flip Murray, Acie Law and a future first round pick.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

