NBA’s Hottest Dimes

08.04.09 9 years ago 44 Comments

The TV in my apartment stays on two channels: ESPN when I have the remote and The E Channel when my girlfriend does. I won’t even lie, I’ll watch The Daily 10 with my girlfriend to hear all of the latest celebrity gossip news. After recently watching the news that Dallas Cowboys’ QB Tony Romo has replaced his ex-girlfriend with another hot blonde (being dubbed “The New Jessica”) it got me thinking which NBA players have the best dimes waiting for them at their crib.

Here is the list of notable NBA players and their wives/girlfriends and we’ll let you rank them:

Adriana Lima (Marco Jaric)
Aleka Kamila (Peja Stojakovic)
Brandi Padilla (Kevin Garnett)
Eva Longoria (Tony Parker)
Hope Dworaczyk (Jason Kidd)
LaLa Vasquez (Carmelo Anthony)
Tamia Hill (Grant Hill)
Vanessa Bryant (Kobe Bryant)
Yeliz Okur (Mehmet Okur)

Honorable Mentions:
Joumana Kidd (Jason Kidd’s ex wife)
Teresa Lourenco (Richard Jefferson’s ex fiancee)

Which NBA player has the best dime?

