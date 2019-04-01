The NCAA Wants Players To Stop Taking March Madness Rugs From Locker Rooms

04.01.19 33 mins ago

Getty Image

The NCAA is a billion-dollar not-for-profit institution that has some very specific rules about what the athletes that make them all their money can and cannot do. They can’t, for example, sign autographs for cash and get paid to generate millions in revenue through the selling of ads and other corporate partnerships that the NCAA benefits from.

But sometimes there are perks. Free WiFi, for example, and the chance to get a decent education. An athlete’s parents need to pay their own way to see them play in the NCAA Tournament, of course, but sometimes you can snag a keepsake at the tournament site and at least have some fond memories to associate with it.

The Wall Street Journal had a fun story about the various things NCAA athletes snag from venues, especially after their team gets knocked out.There is one bridge that’s too far for the NCAA, though. That’s right, the NCAA really doesn’t want anyone taking March Madness logo rugs from locker rooms.

