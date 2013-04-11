New NBA Playoffs Commercial: We’re All Watching LeBron James

04.11.13 5 years ago

Where were you during Game 7 of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals? Chances are you were probably watching LeBron James push past his demons and fend off the Celtics. Relive that moment here in the NBA’s first “Now is BIG” spot for the playoffs, which shows fans in six different languages taking in the action that helped spur on a legend.

Which team has the best chance of beating Miami?

