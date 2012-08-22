Nike Air Force 1 Limited Edition “Pearl Collection”

In an effort to show love to one of the most memorable sneakers of all time, Nike spent much of the summer paying tribute to the Nike Air Force 1. In this limited edition sneaker, the designers attempted to mold the future with the past by dropping a lateral side with freshly minted new gold coloring. The past jumps out with vintage gold patina on the medial side.

Gold-speckled patterns and laces on the upper help to complete the theme.

The shoe also features leather edges, a debossed perforated pattern on the toe box, and a leather wrapped speckled midsole, and launches globally in limited quantities on August 31.

Will you try to get a pair?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.