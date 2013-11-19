Nike Unveils The KD VI “Maryland Blue Crab” Colorway

Between his awesome sneaker-related Instagram posts and his signature shoe line, Kevin Durant rocks as much heat as anyone throughout the NBA season. And today, Nike gave us our first official look at the latest KD VI colorway, the “Maryland Blue Crab.”

As a child in the DMV, KD often attended crab feasts and they don’t get any better than what the state of Maryland has. In this colorway, another one meant to honor Durant’s childhood, the color, graphics and textures all mimic the infamous Maryland blue crab. The exact pantone colors match the legs and pinchers of a blue crab while the upper and logo look like the shell. Even the outsole’s hologram has crab legs and pinchers.

“Our goal from the beginning was to try new things with the KD VI,” Durant said in a release. “The KD VI Maryland Blue Crab is very cool, it’s one of my favorites and ties to home.”

The KD VI Maryland Blue Crab will launch in limited quantities on Nov. 29 at select retail locations and nike.com. Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.

