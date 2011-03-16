Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low – March Madness Pack

Other than the Nike Air Max Fly By, you’ve probably noticed that the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low has become a sneaker of choice for many guys in the NBA. But with the Big Dance upon us, the model is being used at the NCAA level as well. Introducing the March Madness Pack.

While no school logos are used on the shoes, you can tell for the most part what teams are represented.

What do you think?

