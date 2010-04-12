Over a month ago, Nike Basketball ran a contest to design a pair of the Nike Zoom Kobe V iD. One lucky winner would take home an autographed pair of the winning shoes, receive a ticket to the Lakers vs. Trail Blazers game last night, round trip airfare and hotel accommodations. Kobe picked the winner. These are the shoes.

“Once I learned there was a NIKEiD contest to design a shoe that Kobe would actually wear in a game, I had to be a part of it,” said Jay Hamilton, the winner of the contest. “I wanted to get some information – when Kobe was going to be wearing them, who they were playing against, what jerseys they were going to be wearing. I thought a lot about the style side of it: it just had to match. It’s easy to go off and create some crazy shoe with crazy colors. The fact that they were going to be playing on Sunday, at home – that means the white-on-whites.”

To read the whole story of the winner, 28-year-old Los Angeles native Jay Hamilton, go HERE.

If you want to pick up a pair of Nike Zoom Kobe V iD KidHollywood for yourself, or customize a pair of your own, check out NIKEiD.com now.

