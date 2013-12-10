Paul George Says Kevin Durant Is The Toughest Matchup In The NBA

Tonight finally features a game between two Eastern Conference opponents that doesn’t make us want to take a nap before the late Western Conference games. That’s because the two titans of the Eastern Conference , Miami and Indiana, face off at 7 p.m. EST NBA TV as voted in for Fan Night. On the eve of that rumble, Pacers wingtacitly challengedwhen he said Kevin Durant was his hardest matchup.

After the Thunder handed the Pacers just their third loss of the year on Sunday night, George informed reporters that Durant was his toughest guard. From Scott Agness at Pacers.com (by way of Ball Don’t Lie):

Following the Pacers’ 118-94 loss in Oklahoma City, George told reporters that Durant is his toughest cover in the league. “It is,” he said. “It is a tougher matchup. I watch their games, I watch a lot of NBA games. And offensively, KD is most of the times he’s scoring in bunches off of iso plays and one-on-one plays. “And when they play against us, he’s moving a lot. He’s the screener, he’s getting back-screened and he’s coming off pin-downs and it’s a little different when I’m guarding him and it makes it a tougher cover.”

Agness then goes through all of Durant’s 14 buckets against the Pacers (he was 14-for-23 on the night) to imply KD wasn’t able to score in the few one-on-one battles when George was the solitary defender and Durantula was without screen help. Durant wasn’t as productive when faced against George exclusively despite scoring 36 points in a resounding Thunder victory.

But the quote, as Kelly Dwyer notes at BDL, is important in that it elevates Durant above the NBA’s regular season MVP the last two years, LeBron James. George is an elite perimeter defender, and Pacers coach Frank Vogel even feels he’s the best in the league. PG matched up against Carmelo Anthony and James in last year’s Eastern Conference playoffs, and usually handles the top wing player on the opposing side, even as he inherits a more substantial portion of Indiana’s offense. So if there’s anybody that can make claims about who is the toughest player to guard in the league, it’s George, which is why it’s indirectly aimed at James.

For LeBron’s part, he’s downplaying Miami’s visit to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis tonight. He told Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, “It’s not a statement game, I’m not going to fall into that,” before continuing to lessen the impact of tonight’s game.

“I mean obviously everyone’s going to make it into a marquee game,” James said. “I don’t really get too much involved in regular-season matchups, especially early, in December. “They’re a very good team. They’re a great team right now, the way they’re playing basketball.”

It is still December and there are still three more meanings between the presumptive favorites to meet in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals, just like they did during last year’s 7-game affair. But to say the game isn’t important is to forget all the bad blood that exists between Miami and Indiana after meeting in the playoffs in consecutive postseason appearances. The Pacers suffered another tough loss to the Heat in 2012, too. They had Miami down 2-1, only to lose three-straight, so Miami rightfully plays a prominent role in their mind, which is what makes tonight’s game so intriguing even if it’s still so early in the season.

Keep reading to find out how the two teams are viewing this matchup in two different ways…