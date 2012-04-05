POINT 3 Basketball To Hold Hoodie Fundraiser For Trayvon Martin

Looking to cop a new hoodie? You need to hit up POINT 3 Basketball. Why? Because from April 6-8, all proceeds from sold hoodies on POINT3Basketball.com will go towards Trayvon Martin’s family and the Justice For Trayvon Martin Foundation. The online-only fundraiser will apply to all POINT 3 Hoodies ordered off the online store between 12:01 a.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

“Like so many others, we were deeply moved by the tragedy surrounding the loss of Trayvon Martin,” said POINT 3 Founder & CEO Michael Luscher. “What really hit home for us was that Trayvon could have been wearing one of our Hoodies. We just wanted to do whatever we could to help the Martin Family and honor Trayvon’s memory.”

The Foundation will use donations to help bring social awareness to similar cases in the future. It will also assist organizations dedicated to uplifting the image of young black men in the public.

