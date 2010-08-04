The Baltimore Invasion Has Begun



South Philly’s Ed Breswell and Ellis Gindraw have a message for the City of Baltimore: They’re coming for their $2,000 on Saturday.

Heading to the basketball courts in South Philadelphia last Saturday, Breswell and Gindraw admittedly never expected to leave Chew Playground as champions of the city. But after upsetting two of the best teams in the tourney with a combination of heart and hustle, the former college teammates began to shift their focus towards a possible championship run. Now, heading into this weekend’s tournament in Baltimore at the Cloverdale Park Courts, Breswell and Gindraw have their sights set on becoming the first repeat champions in Red Bull 2-on-2 Revolution Tour history.



“We really weren’t planning on doing much,” Gindraw said after the tournament. “Play some games, show some love for the city. Once we got further into the tournament, we really thought we could do some damage.”



Facing tourney favorites Blue Magic in the finals, the longtime friends had their work cut out for them. As the tallest and most physical team in the tournament, Blue Magic had cruised their way into the championship round, outscoring opponents by a combined 23 points over their first three games. Even after 6-6 Jarrett Kearse opened up the championship scoring with an easy basket in the post, it was clear that E2 weren’t planning on backing down.

“We’ve been small our whole lives, that’s never gonna change,” Breswell told us yesterday. “We had to play smart, and execute our gameplan.”

One of the most important parts of the plan, according to Gindraw, was defending 6-10 Wayne Marshall as physically as possible. With Breswell effectively using his quicks to create his own shot from up top, and Gindraw defending both big men down low, it appeared the game would come down to the last possession. Sure enough, Breswell stepped back and sunk a deep jumper over Marshall that sent E2 into celebration, besting Blue Magic 22-19.

“I hope we can do it again in Baltimore,” say Gindraw. “That feeling was the best man, that’s what you play for, to compete like that. We’re ready to get after it again next weekend.”

As a smaller and more scrappy team, Gindraw says Rondo’s Rules were a big factor in E2’s run to the championship.



“Without the make-it, take-it rule, it meant they had to play defense,” says Gindraw. “Ed is a very good offensive player, and I’m good in the post. They had to play defense and make free throws, and luckily it ended up working out in our favor.”

Looking ahead to this weekend’s tourney stop at Baltimore, E2 is focused on becoming the first repeat champions in Revolution Tour history. With a number of the most talented squads from Philly making the trip to Baltimore for the tournament, E2 will have a target on their backs from the get-go. Even so, the team’s mindset hasn’t changed in hopes of securing another $2,000 first place prize.

“We have to play with heart, confidence, and use our team chemistry to our advantage,” says Gindraw. “After the first tournament, we know we can play with anybody.”

