Reebok ZigTech Slash – Limited Edition “Gold Rush” Colorway

When I first posted John Wall‘s signature shoe in June, people had a lot to say. And now with the season around the corner, you knew that Reebok was going to have some special things planned for their guy and the Reebok ZigTech Slash. With that said, check out the limited edition “Gold Rush” colorway that Wall will debut during his first game in New York on Nov. 5.
For those of you wanting to get your hands on these, there will only be 12 pairs for sale, so be sure to follow John’s twitter feed for an on-sale time and location. Good luck!
What do you think?
i wouldn’t wear these if they gave em to me. poor john wall
John is being Punk’d…good job Bieber!
Those are the ugliest shoes I have ever seen.
I’d be surprised if they were able to sell all 12 pairs.
Damn,
Still ugly.
I mean, as a sneaker head, I’d cop for like, $30 just to say “Hey, wanna see the ugliest shoe ever made?”
at least reebok is smart to enough to keep releasing those iverson sneakers from 12 years ago lol
I’ve just been blinded by ugliness
these are what Reebok gave him. Im sure Wall will have some say on his next pair.
Dope basketball shoes… I guess all these other cats commenting dnt understand that these r BASKETBALL SHOES not CASUAL SHOES, ill cop some to hoop in.. bet they feel real good on the feet. Good job Reebok for doing somethin different
Spell UGLY: Z-I-G-T-E-C-H
They may pass as some sort of bookshelf ornamentation, but the functionality has got to be awful.
I’m with Prenti$… Have any of you tried on ZIGTECH shoes?? They feel amazing. Far more comfortable than any other athletic shoe out there. A lot of the Nike’s out feel like moon-boots.
Regardless of how these feel, it must have been a blind guy, reading over this picture in braille, who green lit this shit. It could be the best feeling shoe in the world, but it looks like shit, and I’d feel like I WAS shit just wearing it…
These could look good in some other colorways but the wiz colors aren’t exactly a good launching pad..
i jus threw up in my mouth a lil bit…they cant hook wall and gallinari up wit some pump onmi lite PEs???
it looks like a shoe was just stuffed onto the top of a kid’s birthday cake.
That blue zig-zag shit looks like icing
actually like them. colorway is dope. would be surprised if they really perform tho?
yall can laugh at my kicks while i drive by yall on my first step and continue to play for hours after yall legs give out….
but ill do them in the blue pair please :)
I only have one word for them: Ugliest. Shoes. Ever.
ahhhhh hell to the nahhhh, Reebok you crazyyyy.
The sole looks so tall it looks like an ankle spraing waiting to happen….
I came back to this thread just to marvel at the ugliness and wonder how many yes men it took to make this shoe
It’s fuckin ugly, but John Wall moves so fast he gonna make this shoes look better on the court.
Nope……
special, limited, or whatever edition shit is still shit… this is shit – not the good kind of shit, but crap shit…
Actually like this colorway but 12 pairs? What sizes will it be in?
i have a pair, you are all f’ing nuts. By far the most comfortable hoop shoes i have played in. Got give Reebok love for comin back in the game.
This is an example of why shoe designers should work when their sober.
These are dope! don’t really like the black part on the inner, but I would cop these.