Reebok ZigTech Slash – Limited Edition “Gold Rush” Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear
10.18.10 8 years ago 26 Comments

When I first posted John Wall‘s signature shoe in June, people had a lot to say. And now with the season around the corner, you knew that Reebok was going to have some special things planned for their guy and the Reebok ZigTech Slash. With that said, check out the limited edition “Gold Rush” colorway that Wall will debut during his first game in New York on Nov. 5.

For those of you wanting to get your hands on these, there will only be 12 pairs for sale, so be sure to follow John’s twitter feed for an on-sale time and location. Good luck!

What do you think?

