Report: Anthony Will Take Weekend To Make Decision

Carmelo Anthony has already met with the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks, and is visiting with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks in LA later today. After his whirlwind recruitment tour is finally over, Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Anthony will take the holiday weekend before making a decision on his future.

Around Carmelo Anthony, there's a belief that he plans to take the weekend in Los Angeles to make a decision on his free agency choice. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 3, 2014

The Lakers are holding nothing back in their pitch to Anthony. Franchise legend James Worthy is among the Los Angeles contingent meeting with Carmelo, and Kobe Bryant will get together with him later today despite missing the team’s presentation due to timing issues.

Hearing that James Worthy will be a part of the Lakers' pitch to Carmelo Anthony today. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 3, 2014

Some doubt now Kobe will land in time to make the Lakers meeting w/ Melo after time was changed. He's going to try to meet Melo later, tho — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 3, 2014

Details of the Knicks’ plan to help lure Anthony back to New York later today are unknown. It’s pertinent to note, however, that Carmelo hopes to speak with highly-sought free agent Pau Gasol about the prospects of playing in New York next season.

A conversation that Carmelo Anthony had been pursuing in recent days, sources tell Yahoo: With Pau Gasol, about playing together w/ Knicks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 3, 2014

There’s a growing belief that Carmelo is now leaning towards taking the extra security that means re-signing with the Knicks. Only New York can offer him a five-year, $129 million contract.

Pessimism among some of Melo's suitors, I'm told, is undoubtedly rising about having any hope of getting Melo away from Knicks — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 3, 2014

And though the four-year, $96 million deal other teams can legally yield him is nothing to scoff at, half of the teams he’s considering have to make several moves to gain the necessary cap space offering such a contract would take. As of now, only the Mavericks and Lakers could sign him out-right; the Bulls and Rockets – who some would consider the favorites to land Anthony – need to shed additional salary. There are means for both teams to do so, but that process would surely diminish the overall talent-level of each roster.

Also of note is the Mavericks’ strategy to woo Carmelo as opposed to that of others suitors. Whereas the Bulls, Rockets, and Lakers have decked out arenas in his image, used current and former stars to pitch him, or a combination of the two, Dallas’ meeting with Anthony was all business. And compared to standards established by Chicago and Houston, it was also short.

"No tours. No banners. All basketball and business.'' — #Mavs owner Mark Cuban via Cyberdust on Wednesday's meeting with Carmelo Anthony — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) July 3, 2014

Getting word now that the Mavericks' meeting with Carmelo Anthony in Dallas has ended after two-plus hours … after six hours in Houston — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 3, 2014

Is the above an indication that the Mavericks landing ‘Melo is a long-shot? Is New York the frontrunner that teams assume? We’ll find out next week.

