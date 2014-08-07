Report: Greg Oden Arrested For Allegedly Punching Ex-Girlfriend In The Face

Free agent center and 2007 number one draft pick Greg Oden was arrested early this morning in Lawrence, IN for allegedly punching his ex-girlfriend during a dispute. The 26 year-old seven-footer was cooperative with police and reportedly told officers, “I know what has to happen.”

The Indianapolis Star offers more insight on the circumstances surrounding Oden’s arrest.

Officers arrived at the home to find the victim crying and lying across a bed holding her face, police said. A woman described as the victim’s best friend first told officers what happened, police said. “He punched her in the face,” the witness said, according to the report. The victim initially was “uncooperative,” police said. The victim’s best friend, police said, told the woman, “There isn’t that much love in the world. You need to tell that he punched you in the face.” Police “observed blood, swelling to the nose, lacerations to the forehead and nose area of the victim’s face,” according to the report. They also “observed blood on the sofa and floor in the sitting area. (They) observed (blood) on the living room carpet (and) dirt from a flower pot that was knocked over…” The house belongs to Oden’s mother. Oden, 26, was “calm, apologetic and cooperative” when officers spoke with him, police said. “I was wrong, and I know what has to happen,” Oden told police, according to the report.

This development is the latest and darkest in a long line of setbacks in Oden’s once-promising career. After playing an inconsequential 23 games and 212 minutes in his return to the NBA with the Miami Heat last season, it’s possible these allegations could leave him without a contract offer for 2014-2015.

Oden’s initial hearing will take place today, and it’s expected that local prosecution will seek a continuance while deciding whether or not to file charges against him.

