Report: Gregg Popovich Wins NBA Coach Of The Year

#San Antonio Spurs
04.22.14 4 years ago

San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich has won the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, according to multiple media reports. The Spurs secured the league’s best record and No. 1 overall seed after winning 62 games. Perhaps more impressive, they overcame last season’s heartbreak in the NBA Finals.

Popovich got 59 first-place votes and finished with 380 total points. Phoenix’s Jeff Hornacek finished second with 37 first-place votes and 339 overall points, followed in third by Tom Thibodeau of the Bulls (12/159).

Jared Zwerling of Bleacher Report points out that Pop has now joined Don Nelson and Pat Riley as the only coaches to win this award three times.

[RELATED: Watch Gregg Popovich’s message to Craig Sager that made us cry]

