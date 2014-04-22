Report: Gregg Popovich Wins NBA Coach Of The Year

San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich has won the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, according to multiple media reports. The Spurs secured the league’s best record and No. 1 overall seed after winning 62 games. Perhaps more impressive, they overcame last season’s heartbreak in the NBA Finals.

Popovich got 59 first-place votes and finished with 380 total points. Phoenix’s Jeff Hornacek finished second with 37 first-place votes and 339 overall points, followed in third by Tom Thibodeau of the Bulls (12/159).

Thibodeau placed third, followed by Clifford, Casey, Stotts, Rivers, Brooks, MJackson and Kidd. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) April 22, 2014

Jared Zwerling of Bleacher Report points out that Pop has now joined Don Nelson and Pat Riley as the only coaches to win this award three times.

