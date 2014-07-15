Report: Mike Miller Agrees With Cavs

Things just keep getting better for the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to ESPN’s Chris Broussard, Mike Miller has agreed to a two-year deal to join LeBron James in Cleveland.

Sources: Mike Miller will sign with Cleveland. 2 yr deal with player option after 1 yr. Miller turned down more $ from Houston & Denver — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 15, 2014

Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Miller’s two-year contract is worth $5.5 million.

Miller will sign a two-year, $5.5M deal with Cavs, league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 15, 2014

Speculation that Miller would team with James for the Cavs ran rampant even before LeBron announced his decision to return to Cleveland. Miller fueled the fire by posting a photo on instagram photo last Wednesday that had James’ framed Cavaliers jersey in the background.

14 years and still a reason to be even more hungry and motivated BELIEVE ME!!! #LETITFLY

After LeBron’s decision, however, the market for Miller increased. He was in advanced discussions with the Denver Nuggets on a lucrative deal, and it became a widespread assumption that he’d be too expensive for Cleveland to afford.

That’s all for naught now, of course. Signing Miller is a major boon for a Cleveland team that lacked the long-range sniper so crucial to James’ success when the King went home last week. The 34 year-old Miller enjoyed immense success with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013-2014, ranking third in the league by shooting 45.9 percent from beyond the arc and playing all 82 regular season games. It’s the latter point that shocks – chronic back problems led to Miller considering retirement after winning a title with the Miami Heat in 2012-2013. That he didn’t miss a single outing due to injury last season surely makes the Cavs more comfortable further limiting their financial flexibility to sign him.

It remains to be seen how open James will be to playing a sizable chunk of his minutes at power forward. Though hardly Shane Battier let alone a guy like Shawn Marion from defensive value and versatility standpoints, Miller is a game rebounder, smart rotator, and almost too willing to sacrifice his body. He can’t defend opposing 4s, but Miller’s marksmanship combined with his aggressive mentality will surely make LeBron more receptive to doing so for stretches, a critical proposition if the Cavs are to maximize their offensive potential.

Miller is the first example of a veteran sacrificing salary for the chance to play with James. As LeBron’s career with Cleveland gets underway and continues over the years, he surely won’t be the last.

Is Miller a good fit for the Cavs?

