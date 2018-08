Serge Ibaka came to check out a NBA 3X event in Manchester on Saturday, a three-on-three tournament for fans in England. During the action, Nathan Schall got up for a poster jam that was so nasty that big Serge — who knows a thing or two about dunking… and blocking — had to jump up out of his seat.

