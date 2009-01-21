Rip Will Sit

01.20.09 10 years ago

Last week, as it became more and more obvious that Allen Iverson or Rip Hamilton would have to come off the bench in Detroit, we asked you who you would sit. The responses were basically split down the middle.

Now though, it looks like Michael Curry may have made his decision. It looks like it’s going to be Rip.

Good move? Bad move? Let us know.

