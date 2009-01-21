Last week, as it became more and more obvious that Allen Iverson or Rip Hamilton would have to come off the bench in Detroit, we asked you who you would sit. The responses were basically split down the middle.
Now though, it looks like Michael Curry may have made his decision. It looks like it’s going to be Rip.
Good move? Bad move? Let us know.
Good move. Anybody hear what Kenny Smith said last night? I agreed with him.
Rip will sit because AI cant handle it.. And you want your team to be somewhat content.. So its a good move..
But AI would be the best bench player in league with any questions.. too bad he has an ego problem.. Now this is a ballhog..
Its the only move.If u bring AI off the bench he wont get in the game when u call on him.Ask Jim O Brien.And for all u dudes who say Bron corny because u love Kobe’s balls or vice versa,yall need to go to yall mothers and smack the shit out of them for fuckin with that crack while u were waiting to come out that puss.They both fucking great just appreciate it.Crackbabies man.Dudes in the 80’s said Magic was the man with his rings,and they also said young Mike was a fucking problem.Same thing with Bron and Kob.He the monster in his prime,and Bron is the up and coming one.Stop fucking hating pricks.
rip is the logical choice as i said in the first story about this. rip is more consistent and will be a focal point on the second team as their go to guy…
Perhaps if Rip didn’t sport that hideous beard, Michael Curry wouldn’t have sent him to the bench.
everyone who says Rip should start doesnt know a LICK of basketball….
Forget egos…a pure shooter is ALWAYS better off the bench….AI is a rhythm player, he should start.
When you traded Billups for AI, you knew what u were getting. A player who can go toe to toe with LeBron when it comes to making big plays and getting to the line…you didnt get a prototypical point guard….
AI is a scorer…GET OVER IT!
…. knew this would happen
^^ When the hell does Kobe and LeBron come into this topic??
Personally, I think it would be a better move for AI to come off the bench (unless he actually would be detrimental to the team with his ego). Rip is a great player for Detroit within their system, but he isn’t exactly an immediate spark of offense. If AI comes off the bench, they can have one of the best overall scorers in the league bring in an immediate offensive spark.
I don’t think this was much of a choice for Michael Curry. but if comes off the bench and shoot the way he did against the Grizzlies yesterday then i think it would do Pistons a lot of good
Good move either way, we’ll see
All you guys coming with the “ego problem” angle either haven’t watched any Pistons’ game this year or have only formulated an opinion on Iverson based on soundbites. His refusal to come off the bench was back in his Philly days when he really had no business to anyway. (Lest you forgetful fans don’t remember, he WAS arguably the best player from 2000-2006 as a whole)
If you’ve watched any Detroit basketball this year, you’d know AI is all about the team. He’s made more sacrifices than anyone in the L this year. If you think his decreased numbers are because he can’t do it anymore, just check his stats from last year. The man is far from done.
This was a smart move that’s a week or two late. (But this is Curry we’re talking about, so whatever. I’m happy he’s at least come to the right decision). You traded for AI — a guy who can take over a game when you team needs it. A guy who can create for himself and others. A guy, who’s most effective when he plays big minutes. Keep the HOFer as a starter. Rip will come in and play 26-30 minutes and do just fine as a spot up shooter.
This isn’t about ego; it’s common sense.
I agree w/ post 11. It doesn’t look like AI forgot how to play in the last year. He’s averaging a lot less points but has a lot more weapons. I just think he’s trying to reel it in for the good of the team. He’s playing point w/out playing it. Stuckey is leading them in scoring while still running the offense. They’re just trying to find a balance.
You could bring either off the bench. AI would be a better scorer off the bench but Rip would be a better leader off the bench and niether would lose minutes like tlaking bout because you could rotate at the 1 and 2. Stuckey/AI, Stuckey/Rip, or AI/Rip. Rip can lead a second team efficiently (McDyess, Maxiell, Will Bynum) and would have more freedom to run off screens
Ai isn’t about team… he did mention that he’s never come off the bench, even when he was playing against bigger kids way back when. IF he didn’t have an ego, he wouldn’t have said that. Point blank dude would never come off the bench, that;s not why he’s there.
I would have asked AI to come off the bench long before the media made this a bigger issue
He’s a dynamic scorer, he’s most effective this way
You lose AI’s best atttributes to your team if you have him “fit in” system
He’s made sacrifices but he’s at his best when he can do what he does-score the ball
Don’t give EGO that much credit on this situation and credit the sensibility of Curry and Dumars.
Said it before but I’ll say it again…
If you seen these Detroit games, this is what happens when the ball gets to #1: #3 (Stuckey) brings it up. It’s a slight pause in action, surveying the scene. Passes to #1. VERY slight pause. THEN ATTACK MODE. And this is everytime. EVERYTIME. There is SO much movement on the defense, that’s what you call PRESSURE my friends. AI puts TONS of pressure on the opposing squad. Lots N Lots of passing lanes, spaces, and GOOD LOOKS opens up for EVERYBODY.
IT’S LIKE PLAY-ACTION ALL THE TIME…(Football reference)
As posted in #12 – AI’s “playing point w/out playing it. Stuckey is leading them in scoring while still running the offense. They’re just trying to find a balance.”
I totally agree with the above statement.
‘EGO’ is a very, very small variable in this ‘balance equation.’ ‘Practicality’ and ‘Personnel’ are bigger components than the ‘ego’ thing.
The last point is, Rip doesn’t put AI-type pressure on an opposing D, which invariably makes the young Stuckey’s task that much more formidable. And when you have the type of big offensive bodies Detroit has, I think it makes more sense to bring him Rip off the bench. Every one knows about the drive-n-kick but AI’s is SUPREMELY DEADLIER because you know just like I know, he’s a fully loaded clip with one ALWAYS in the chamber…
and can attack the rim maybe 310 outta 360 ways.
PS – both a liabilities on D who do better playing passing lanes than manning up. But when you have the likes of Amir and Rasheed and Maxiell and McDyess…you can’t ask for a better “risk-cushion”
For all ya’ll that are saying iverson has a big ego i swear it was rip who said he didn’t want to be benched this year n the only time iverson said that was like 5 years ago in philly! When rip was hurt the pistons went on a 7 game winning streak and when he comes back into the lineup they go on a 5 game loosing streak. Its obvious they chose him to sit