Rodney Stuckey Ignores Coach, Refuses To Enter Game

Austin said it best yesterday: The Pistons are falling apart. First it was public beef between second-year coach John Kuester and Tayshaun Prince; now it appears there’s tension with Rodney Stuckey as well. According to the Detroit Free Press‘s Vince Ellis, Stuckey refused to acknowledge Kuester during the third quarter of last night’s loss to Atlanta. Twice. He didn’t play the final 21 minutes.

Early in the third quarter, Kuester called for Stuckey twice during a stoppage in play and Stuckey didn’t acknowledge him. Kuester immediately summoned DaJuan Summers from the bench and replaced Stuckey at the 9:04 mark of the quarter. Stuckey was done for the night after playing only 13 minutes. He finished with five points and three assists on 2-for-6 shooting. The media didn’t get a chance to ask Kuester about his decision as he cut the interview time short. All Stuckey would say in the Philips Arena locker room afterward is: “It is what it is.”

This isn’t a good sign for a team that’s 0-5. Does it have something to do with Stuckey not getting a contract extension on Monday? Maybe. But refusing to get in the game when you’re your team’s starting point guard isn’t a smart negotiating tactic.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.