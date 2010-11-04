Rodney Stuckey Ignores Coach, Refuses To Enter Game

Austin said it best yesterday: The Pistons are falling apart. First it was public beef between second-year coach John Kuester and Tayshaun Prince; now it appears there’s tension with Rodney Stuckey as well. According to the Detroit Free Press‘s Vince Ellis, Stuckey refused to acknowledge Kuester during the third quarter of last night’s loss to Atlanta. Twice. He didn’t play the final 21 minutes.
Early in the third quarter, Kuester called for Stuckey twice during a stoppage in play and Stuckey didn’t acknowledge him.
Kuester immediately summoned DaJuan Summers from the bench and replaced Stuckey at the 9:04 mark of the quarter. Stuckey was done for the night after playing only 13 minutes. He finished with five points and three assists on 2-for-6 shooting.
The media didn’t get a chance to ask Kuester about his decision as he cut the interview time short.
All Stuckey would say in the Philips Arena locker room afterward is: “It is what it is.”
This isn’t a good sign for a team that’s 0-5. Does it have something to do with Stuckey not getting a contract extension on Monday? Maybe. But refusing to get in the game when you’re your team’s starting point guard isn’t a smart negotiating tactic.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Who the fuck is Rodney Stuckey to pull a stunt like this?
After the top teams that are stacked the league looks watered down. Most of these don’t even have a chance and it’s just the first week.
Stucky has the wrong idea…you pull this shit AFTER you get guaranteed money…not BEFORE.
Dang, Pistons could be nice if Dumars would get his team under control. Are you trying to be a contender? Then bump Kuster and get a legit coach. Are you trying to rebuild? Then keep Kuster and the young guns and make some trades for some youth. You can’t do both at the same time, dummy! Geez…
pistons suck ass….
Jay10do
The whole city of Detroit sucks. The whole state of Michigan even…
This is coming from someone who lives in Detroit, of course I wasn’t born here, most of the people born in this area are fucked in the head. I AM being corrupted by this shit though.
shut be cut from the team and no ohter nba team should hire him wtf is this refusing to “work”?
if someone would pull that shit in their normal job they would never find sth again, what an asshole.
*should
Think the headline is not correct and more damning than what actually happened. From my understanding, Stuckey was in the game, did not respond to Kuester during a stoppage in play, was replaced by DaJuan Summers and never returned. That’s not cool, but it is different from refusing to enter a game.
Stuckey should be Stuck on the bench after this
he’s not even good. Detroit really screwed up when they traded chauncy and handed the keys to the PG spot to stuckey. traded an all-star for a borderline starter.. dude is a chucker, not a real PG, cant pass.
what a delusional punk.
Who the fuck cares about the Piston? And why the fuck is a 0-5 team getting coverage like this? WHO CARES?
Embarrassing. Saw a show on nbatv with Stuck talkin about how he wanted to be a role model in the community cuz Detroit is so f’d up and he was in postion to be a positive…….nice
One of my employees tries this kind of shit. She won’t be seeing “the court” anytime soon, either.
Shades of Del Harris and Van Exel… right down to the fact that Van Exel later said he never refused but misunderstood one of his commands.
Not sure if this was reported already, but the announcers who were covering the Celtic Piston game said that Stacy McGrady rolled his eyes at that coach to.
Seems like the Detroit coach has got problems.
SAC
That wasn’t Stacy rolling her eyes at the coach, that’s just the way her eyes are…she’s always had those crazy lazy eyes with heavy lids that you can’t tell where she’s looking, why she’s looking, or even IF she’s looking.
Hahaha, he is probably pissed he didn’t get an extension, and then got called out by his coach.
Dumb move. I envision a lot more time for Will The Thrill.
Who the hell is Stacy? Even with the lazy eye is she still cute? How about that gimpy knee I heard about? Is that the same girl? If so, I expect her to put out soon.
wow even scrubs are pulling this shit now?
good thing i traded him 2 days ago.
I wonder if Stuckey still thinks the Pistons are the best team in the league on paper? They stink on paper and stink even worse on the court.
Rip and Tayshaun are wasting away on this team. I wouldn’t blame them for demanding a trade and walking away from the team until they’re traded.
@control
…Get the fuck out of our state then!!!
i’m with Zpear, get out control…
Clearly there are problems with this team. That said, they seemed to play a solid game last night…
Rip has no game left
Zpear & Tim
If I leave, the average IQ of this idiot state would drop quite a bit. It’s idiots like you two that cause the brain drain, pushing your superiors out of here. This is like Idiocracy up in this bitch.
control:
You’re obviously a loser with some bias against Michigan.
The fact is, the Pistons are in transition and nothing is safe right now. Rip and Tay are on their ways out and their team game is absent. Coach Q is not a force in the locker room. Thank you Ben Wallace but you’ll get no help besides Monroe and somehow Charlie V and Tay in the paint. At this point, abandon ship, and let the Pistons get comfortable shooting because they don’t have any team game going for them.
Stuckey shouldn’t have done it, but after watching Kuester ruin this team I’m not surprised.
Publicly calling him out for lacking leadership then taking him out for no apparent reason. Kuester has lost this team with horrible decisions.
This is unprofessional and Stuckey would pay for this later on or even soon in his career. Even though your team is losing and the coaching staff sucks as a professional athlete you should still give your best night in and night out. It’s called character folks. And Stuckey just showed his.
Rofl McDonald @ Kuester’s Last Stand
Lol Cool J @ Welcome Back Kuester
@ CONTROL …… FUK U BITCH. GTFO OF THE CITY!!
YOU SOUND JUST LIKE YOUR FROM DOWNRIVER AND YOU PROBABLY DRIVE A 1983 FORD PICKUP WITH A REBEL FLAG FLYIN HIGH.
YOU BITCH.
All you other haters of Detroit….eat a dick.
All cities have their struggles and a good human stands behind one that is struggling and not kick them when they are down.
Now to the regular scheduled programming.
Yeah, Stuck was wrong for that, but, this situation makes it glaringly apparent that Kuester can’t coach grown men!! He does not allocate time right and he never took the time to establish a respect first relationship with the team.
It is time for him to go!!
FIRE KUESTER!!!!
this coming from a guy that said the Pistons will be the best team in the league makes that much more laughable.
coaches like kuester are a dime a dozen. get a new coach.
and i for one DO care about this article because stuckey is on my fantasy team. damn.
All the more reason for the league to contract the number of teams they have and improve the talent pool. Not sure if Stuckey would make any team at that point.