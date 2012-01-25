Rudy Gay Drops Two Straight Ridiculous Dunks

As we wrote in Smack, Rudy Gay had the whole arena booing last night out of embarrassment. Yes, Portland went on to win – and were beating up the Grizzlies on the boards all night – but when Gay went off in the second quarter for a facial on Gerald Wallace and Raymond Felton, and then followed it up immediately with a windmill, you’d have thought he punked the whole arena. Rudy’s shoulder is definitely 100 percent now. Hit the jump for the evidence.

Where does Rudy rank with the best dunkers in the league?

