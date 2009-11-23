Shawn Marion Rocks The House In Dallas

This weekend saw the fifth House Of Hoops opening in 2009 take place – this time in Dallas, Texas – and it seemed like the old adage “save the best for last” was certainly true. The Foot Locker location in the Town East Mall of Mesquite was packed with people waiting to see Shawn Marion take the stage to officially open the store.

In that crowd were over 100 kids from four local middle schools who had just finished a day full of drills courtesy of Nike, House of Hoops and Chainlink Fundamentals. Cat Daddy from Dallas station K104 had the whole store (literally) rocking as he brought up on stage some kids and (even a Foot Locker employee) to Stanky Leg, Flex and do some other dances I’m not even up on yet.

After all the two-steppin’ subsided, The Matrix came out and the place went nuts. Shawn talked about everything from the special edition Dallas-only Nike Hyperize to what some of his favorite drills are. (It wasn’t a shooting drill, don’t worry.) After fielding a few questions from the kids, Shawn helped honor two high school players – Episcopal School of Dallas’ Phil Pressey & Rockwall High School’s Peyton Adamson – as well as a high school coach from the Dallas area.

When all was said and done, the day was a huge success. Dallas came out in full force to show love for Marion and to show how much they love exclusive sneakers. If you’re a baller or a sneakerhead and haven’t checked out the latest House of Hoops location yet, you need to stop through.

Follow Lucian on Twitter at @sheek_lucian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.