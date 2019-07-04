The last few days have been pretty crappy for noted New York Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith. Well, the last few decades have been less than ideal, but the opening of the NBA’s free agency period has been especially bad. Not only did Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decide against joining the Knicks, the pair are taking their talents to Brooklyn. Add in that the team has whiffed on signing a superstar entirely, passed on meeting with Kawhi Leonard, and did not get the chance to draft Zion Williamson, and this summer has gone from a dream to something far less pleasant in Manhattan.

But thanks to NBA 2K, a new hero has arose. That hero is Stephen A., who got edited into the game by @Shady00018. Word of the video eventually got to Smith, who posited that he is, indeed, the man who can save the downtrodden New York Knickerbockers.

Sources say there’s one man that can save the Knicks. Might not be a bad idea, @Shady00018. pic.twitter.com/EcIRqmnMx1 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 4, 2019

The video is good, but the editing and the detail that went into Stephen A. was so good that even Rockets center Clint Capela was blown away.

They got him with the high socks, hairline and all 😂 😂 https://t.co/utIVdVhhZO — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) July 4, 2019

In fairness to Smith, he can hoop a little — he played collegiately at Winston-Salem State University, plus videos have popped up of him hitting jumpers on NBA courts when he’s in attendance before games. And while it might be a stretch to say that he is the man to save the Knicks, the only way to find out is to give him the chance to prove it on the court.