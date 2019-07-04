Getty Image

When the Knicks entered free agency they made it clear that their goal was to sign stars to play with them. Then two hours into free agency they reached the sobering realization that they were not a top destination and adjusted course by signing much smaller names like Bobby Portis and Reggie Bullock.

Part of the reason why the Knicks weren’t getting any star names was by choice, at least as it’s been reported, not just that players aren’t huge fans of how the franchise has been run lately. Reports surfaced that part of why they didn’t even try to get a meeting with Kevin Durant was that they had concerns about giving him a full max coming off of the Achilles injury.

Then, to be extra safe to not embarrass themselves any further, per Marc Berman of the New York Post, they reportedly pulled out of planned meetings with Kawhi Leonard. Which unfortunately for them completely and totally embarrassed them.