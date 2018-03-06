The NCAA is in something of a crisis right now with the FBI’s investigation into a widespread pay-for-play scandal that focuses on Christian Dawkins and ASM Sports has shined a light on the prevalence of players and coaches violating the NCAA’s rules regarding players receiving benefits.
This investigation has an impact on the NBA as well, not because players that have taken money are in any way deserving of punishment but because it highlights how the “one-and-done” rule fails to account for the fact that guys are going to get paid somehow if they are a top prospect. The league is now revisiting it’s age limit and rules about who can enter the NBA Draft, and it’s possible the rule will be done away with in the near future.
While that is a win for players, there will be inherent risks for those that choose to forego college to try and get drafted. The biggest of those risks is that once you sign with an agent or simply go beyond the NBA Combine portion of the process, you can’t return to college to play. This is a direct result of the NCAA’s insistence on holding onto the ideals of amateurism, which this investigation is proving to be the sham most knew it was anyways.
Or again, how about even kids that get DRAFTED? If the team and the player both agree that another year of college seasoning would be best, let the player go back to college, and the drafting team hangs onto his rights for a year.
Pretty sure they used to do this. I know for instance that Larry Bird got drafted in 1978, but chose to go back and play his Senior year before signing.
Larry Bird’s situation is a little different than what you are proposing here. The rules of eligibility were WAAAAAY different in 1978 vs. now. He was “eligible” to be drafted and chose to back to school. This system is very similar to the one baseball uses to select guys, but then they choose to go to college vs. the minors. The team holds onto their rights until they are eligible to be drafted again, unless they sign them and get the employ fully.
The NCAA is not a minor league system and it should be. Its a educational institution and should remain as such. To solve basketball, just use the G League as a minor league, that solves everything. These “rising stars” can stop wasting scholarships and universities time and just go get paid. If enough talent skips college and make the G League competitive and you get to watch your guys get called up like in baseball, that creates a complete PAID market vs. amateur NCAA status.