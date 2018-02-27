LeBron James Called The NCAA ‘Corrupt’ And Said The NBA Needs Its Own ‘Farm System’

02.27.18

LeBron James can now be counted among the many decrying the NCAA and college basketball on Tuesday, calling for alternatives to the organization as a means to develop basketball talent in America.

James jumped right from high school into the NBA Draft in 2003, so he didn’t have to deal with the NCAA. But others that followed him were not so lucky. The NBA eligibility rules were changed in 2006, and a number of NBA superstars since were forced into college hoops for at least one season.

A growing number of them, including Sixers forward Ben Simmons, have had harsh things to say about the one-and-done rule and the NCAA as a whole, especially in the wake of an FBI investigation into major Division I programs like Louisville and Arizona, where scandals are still being dealt with while other programs worry they might be next.

On Tuesday, James joined that chorus of NBA players criticizing the organization, calling the NCAA “corrupt” and urging the NBA to develop its own “farm teams” for talent so they don’t have to depend on college athletics to prepare the league’s players.

