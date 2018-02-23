Lonzo Ball Believes The NCAA ‘Might As Well’ Pay Players Legally

Getty Image

The ongoing FBI investigation into the world of college basketball continues to uncover interesting details. On Friday, a bombshell report emerged that paired names and dollar figures together and, in recent days, now-former USC guard became the first projected 2018 draft pick to declare his intention to turn pro after not being allowed to play at the college level this season.

While it isn’t a new concept to argue that colleges should simply compensate players in a legal way, more and more discussion is occurring coast to coast surrounding that central theme and, on Friday, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball provided his thoughts on the subject. Ball, who is fresh out of UCLA and immersed in non-basketball attention on a regular basis, spoke with reporters on Friday and indicated that he believes the NCAA “might as well” pay players in a legal way.