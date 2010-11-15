Steve Nash, Suns rain 22 threes on Lakers in historic win

If there is any truth to the rumors that the Knicks have been prying about Steve Nash‘s availability, Sunday provided two clear examples why New York would want to get the Nash-Amar’e–D’Antoni band back together again … In L.A., Nash delivered daggers down the stretch in leading the Suns to an upset W over the Lakers. As a team, Phoenix went bananas beyond the arc — they hit 22 threes, second-most in one game all-time, hit more threes than twos, and shot a higher percentage from deep than from closer range — thanks to J-Rich (35 pts, 7 threes), Hedo Turkoglu (17 pts, 5 threes), and Channing Frye (20 pts, 4 threes). With about four minutes left, L.A. cut the lead to two before Nash (21 pts, 13 asts) drained a triple in Pau Gasol‘s grill, then added two more buckets and a free throw to keep Phoenix in front. Hedo drove the final nail in the coffin, a fallaway three in Kobe‘s face with 34 seconds left … It’s getting to be like a CD on repeat, but you know J-Rich was going to have a big night when he hit his first four shots (two threes) in the first quarter. By now every NBA team should know that J-Rich only gets cooking if h goes off in the first quarter, yet they keep leaving him open to run those heat checks … And you know the book on the Lakers: When they went inside and took advantage of their size and Kobe’s 1-on-1 brilliance (25 pts, 9 rebs, 14 asts), they thrive. When they get lured into a Pop-A-Shot contest, they struggle if the shots aren’t dropping. Last night L.A. was 9-for-23 from deep … There was a timeout late in the fourth where Earl Clark seemed to make a big deal about distancing himself from the huddle, and walked off-camera looking like he had no interest in coming back … Meanwhile, in New York, the Knicks need somebody like Nash. No disrespect to Ray Felton, but there are too many talented scorers on this team whom Nash could make look like All-Stars. Since the Knicks refuse to guard anybody, they’ll have to win shootouts, and Nash is like Tom Brady when it comes to QB’ing shootouts … Some of the Dime crew was at MSG for Knicks/Rockets, where Asian Heritage Night was marked by Yao Ming being nowhere in sight. At least the Rockets have 4-5 guys with Chinese sneaker company deals … Without Yao on the court, the Knicks had an EZ Pass to attack the basket, and they did for most of the night — even jump shooters like Danilo Gallinari and Roger Mason were finding closer looks at the rim. But again, the Knicks couldn’t defend anybody. Kevin Martin (28 pts) took his turn baptizing rookie Landry Fields with his unique brand of buckets, Luis Scola (24 pts, 8 rebs) joined Kevin Love on the list of not-so-athletic PF’s whom Amar’e can’t figure out, rookie PG Ish Smith was tossing lobs and setting up dunks like he needed an AND 1 nickname (“Ish Happens”?) … Some say San Antonio’s impressive start isn’t that impressive considering they’ve played a weak schedule. Not much you can say after the Spurs went on the road to OKC, second night of a back-to-back, and beat the Thunder by double-digits. Maybe the Suns were watching Matt Bonner in the locker room before their game; Red Rocket nailed all 7 of his three-point tries … Al Horford isn’t giving up his All-Star spot easily. He posted 28 points and 10 boards in Atlanta’s win over Minnesota, almost knocking out Anthony Tolliver with the back of his head and relegating Darko to grabbing Al’s jersey as a (futile) means of trying to play defense … In Sacramento, Rodney Stuckey put up 17 points and 7 assists in Detroit’s win over the Kings. Are we trippin’ or did we see Bobby Jackson behind the Kings’ bench like he works for the team? Nobody has a spot for B-Jax or Flip Murray in the League? … During the Hawks/Wolves broadcast, it was revealed that Zaza Pachulia is up for the “Best Dressed Male” award for the Atlanta Fashion Awards. Zaza’s comp: Young Dro, Ludacris, Andre 3000 and “Project Runway” alumni Mychael Knight, among others … Quote of the week goes to Idaho State coach Joe O’Brien, after he watched Arizona go on a 26-0 run to pave the way for the Wildcats blowout win: “It went from being 17-15 to a kabillion-to-15.” Somewhere, Vinny Del Negro and Blake Griffin are nodding silently … We’re out like two-pointers …