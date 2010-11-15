Steve Nash, Suns rain 22 threes on Lakers in historic win

If there is any truth to the rumors that the Knicks have been prying about Steve Nash‘s availability, Sunday provided two clear examples why New York would want to get the Nash-Amar’e–D’Antoni band back together again … In L.A., Nash delivered daggers down the stretch in leading the Suns to an upset W over the Lakers. As a team, Phoenix went bananas beyond the arc — they hit 22 threes, second-most in one game all-time, hit more threes than twos, and shot a higher percentage from deep than from closer range — thanks to J-Rich (35 pts, 7 threes), Hedo Turkoglu (17 pts, 5 threes), and Channing Frye (20 pts, 4 threes). With about four minutes left, L.A. cut the lead to two before Nash (21 pts, 13 asts) drained a triple in Pau Gasol‘s grill, then added two more buckets and a free throw to keep Phoenix in front. Hedo drove the final nail in the coffin, a fallaway three in Kobe‘s face with 34 seconds left … It’s getting to be like a CD on repeat, but you know J-Rich was going to have a big night when he hit his first four shots (two threes) in the first quarter. By now every NBA team should know that J-Rich only gets cooking if h goes off in the first quarter, yet they keep leaving him open to run those heat checks … And you know the book on the Lakers: When they went inside and took advantage of their size and Kobe’s 1-on-1 brilliance (25 pts, 9 rebs, 14 asts), they thrive. When they get lured into a Pop-A-Shot contest, they struggle if the shots aren’t dropping. Last night L.A. was 9-for-23 from deep … There was a timeout late in the fourth where Earl Clark seemed to make a big deal about distancing himself from the huddle, and walked off-camera looking like he had no interest in coming back … Meanwhile, in New York, the Knicks need somebody like Nash. No disrespect to Ray Felton, but there are too many talented scorers on this team whom Nash could make look like All-Stars. Since the Knicks refuse to guard anybody, they’ll have to win shootouts, and Nash is like Tom Brady when it comes to QB’ing shootouts … Some of the Dime crew was at MSG for Knicks/Rockets, where Asian Heritage Night was marked by Yao Ming being nowhere in sight. At least the Rockets have 4-5 guys with Chinese sneaker company deals … Without Yao on the court, the Knicks had an EZ Pass to attack the basket, and they did for most of the night — even jump shooters like Danilo Gallinari and Roger Mason were finding closer looks at the rim. But again, the Knicks couldn’t defend anybody. Kevin Martin (28 pts) took his turn baptizing rookie Landry Fields with his unique brand of buckets, Luis Scola (24 pts, 8 rebs) joined Kevin Love on the list of not-so-athletic PF’s whom Amar’e can’t figure out, rookie PG Ish Smith was tossing lobs and setting up dunks like he needed an AND 1 nickname (“Ish Happens”?) … Some say San Antonio’s impressive start isn’t that impressive considering they’ve played a weak schedule. Not much you can say after the Spurs went on the road to OKC, second night of a back-to-back, and beat the Thunder by double-digits. Maybe the Suns were watching Matt Bonner in the locker room before their game; Red Rocket nailed all 7 of his three-point tries … Al Horford isn’t giving up his All-Star spot easily. He posted 28 points and 10 boards in Atlanta’s win over Minnesota, almost knocking out Anthony Tolliver with the back of his head and relegating Darko to grabbing Al’s jersey as a (futile) means of trying to play defense … In Sacramento, Rodney Stuckey put up 17 points and 7 assists in Detroit’s win over the Kings. Are we trippin’ or did we see Bobby Jackson behind the Kings’ bench like he works for the team? Nobody has a spot for B-Jax or Flip Murray in the League? … During the Hawks/Wolves broadcast, it was revealed that Zaza Pachulia is up for the “Best Dressed Male” award for the Atlanta Fashion Awards. Zaza’s comp: Young Dro, Ludacris, Andre 3000 and “Project Runway” alumni Mychael Knight, among others … Quote of the week goes to Idaho State coach Joe O’Brien, after he watched Arizona go on a 26-0 run to pave the way for the Wildcats blowout win: “It went from being 17-15 to a kabillion-to-15.” Somewhere, Vinny Del Negro and Blake Griffin are nodding silently … We’re out like two-pointers …
Shannon Brown was ballin. But the lakers gotta tighten up the D. I knew we had problems when we were allowing the torontos of the world into the hundreds
damn, didn’t expected lakers to lose this one. but 22 3-pt’s :O
anyway, better to lose them now, to get kick in a ass, so they will start playing like they should when it matters the most. plus, andrew might be back nest week so things will be better
Lakers fallin. Damn that Suns offense was clicking, props to them.
MSL says:
Funny thing about that LA loss (which I watched); is that LA has played 7 games at home if I’m correct. That means that they haven’t went on any significant road trips yet. What’s going to happen when they start to play some good teams on the road? Mmmhhh?
And like I said on another post, LA’s record will start to come back to earth when people like Odom and Brown’s (and the teams overall three point % starts to come down to earth). I just didn’t know they would lose at home 2x in a row to a team that hit 22 threes against them. How fitting.
Now we already know the regular LA slobs here are going to arrogantly ignore the loss (Of course; when they would criticize Rajon Rondo for a great win and game vs Miami, the night their team loses at home and Kobe shoots a onerous 11/31), but that’s par for the course.
As I always say, the season is still young though!!
Congrats to Phoenix.
Near triple double or not, Kobe was being Kobe once again last night.
When the game was already decided in the ticking seconds of the 4th quarter, Kobe made sure he took the last three shots, to score some easy baskets when Phoenix didn’t want to foul, so he could pad his stats, like he always does in similar situations (Remember the closing seconds of game 1 of the 2010 NBA finals)? What was the point? I’m sure sometimes his team mates just want to punch his ass out. He in bounds the ball, then ask for it back in that back court, then strolls down the lane for easy lay ups during garbage time.
No wonder Phil was mad at Kobe earlier in the quarter and they got into a clear argument/disagreement on the side lines (about what ever).
What a selfish prick!!
But of course none of the regular Laker/Kobe Nut Huggers here will admit that. Lol.
These comments were carry over from Sunday’s comments (the Deron article) to Stunnaboy dealing with last nights game, that should of been posted here. So I ain’t starting nuttin to the Nut Huggers!
Funny enough. i can live with this Laker loss. when all is said and done any NBA team can catch the right kinda heat and shyt on your squad.Like Ray-ray in game 2 of finals.And if you have to almost get in the record books to post a win..i’m good.the thing that kills lakernation are the winnables.prime example last game in denver.(2 bone headed plays in a span of seconds).shannons shooting is a breath of fresh air though!
are the twolves the new nets?the team everyone looks to to get healthy in the win columns.
Fuck yeah Spurs!
Bring on the Bulls next to make it 8 in a row!
suns would be a darkhorse in the west. remember when amare has micro fracture surgery a couple of years ago. they still end up as a top 5 teams
Amare is a Fraud!!
I know this is going to get lost in the weekend high lights, so I may have to re-post tomorrow. But Amare Stoudemire is one of the worst, most selfish overpaid players in basketball.
Last night the Rockets waltzed into Madison Square Garden and beat the Knicks by almost 20 (after the Knicks have lost 4 in a row to lesser opponents); and Amare with around 20 seconds left in the game, went coast to coast to score a basket and seemed happy that he did.
I understand in that situation what are you going to do? But Damn he seemed a little to giddy and opportunistic on that basket
Even the Knick announcers said “now is not the time to worry about your stats” after he made that basket. How worthless!
Curious to see Bulls and Lakers Record after extended Road trips. Chicago is going on a 7 game one now, and like LA they’ve played most of their games at home. Unlike LA; Chicago can come back with and post a losing record on this road trip.
Good luck to them and their playoff hopes and positioning, just like OKC
San Antonio is just a very well coached team, with a convenient schedule. I’m not knocking them or their win. But they’ve gotten their last three wins with Tim Duncan riding the bench and some very adequate (but not great) players on the floor. I’m not talking about Tony and Manu Spur lovers. Good for them though and Popovich! Great execution and shooting!
Yeah, with Johnson, Love and Beasley; Minnesota is fun to watch. Toronto is to for that matter.
Lol @ Laker haters showin up after 2 losses actin like Lakers the Wolves orsome shit.
@ MSL – Lakers the best squad in the l but thanks for your analysis off one game where the Suns hit 22 TRIPLES. Phuck is wrong with so called hoops fans not understandin that you gotta do it 4 times in May and June? Kobe takes 1 bad shot in November and haters wanna analyze shit. Lol. Oatbran, kids.Get your fiber up when you tryin to make november count. Laker fans don’t care. You think Turkoglu, Nash and JRich and Frye gonna be 60% from 3 for a whole series? You think Blake and Bynum takin May off?
GTFOH! Face reality. Lakers would sweep your squad when it counts. For real tho. GTFOH!
But Lakers fans also have to agree that Kobe takes too many hard shots instead of passing it or taking an easier one with his huge arsenal of moves.
he is super talented offensively but has never shot over 50% on the season. that just can’t be guys
@ rafa23
he takes a lot of ill advised shots. like i said above. That denver game was so winnable it hurts. that being said, those are rarely decisions and executions u see from the lakeshow and Kobe when it counts. Ask the Suns.And nuggets.
We’ll gladly take the whole package..and judging from the last time he was a free agent,so would a lotta teams.
threepeat coming soon !
What about Josh Smith’s sick alley-oop dunk?!
[www.youtube.com]
@ 14
the rockets beat the knicks by almost 20? they won by 8, EIGHT. that is not anywhere near 20. now had you said by almost 10 or almost double digits then you would still have a shred of credibility in your post. did you watch the game or the NBAtv highlights?
UMM nothing major.
But Lakers BIG 3 all came down with a Grown Man’s 20-10 Double Double…somehow someway.
LO : 22 and 11
PAU : 28 and 17
Kobe : 25 and 14
And Derek Fisher only scored 6 pts. No Bynum of course. Suns had to shoot over twice as many 3s as the Lakers. And they only lost by 5.
Lakers are the real deal. What other team’s gonna can 22 3-pointers against heavy production from the Lakeshow’s centerpieces???? NO OTHER COTTAMN TEAM.
How many rings, champship final games, etc. are under the belts of teams outside LA and the C’s. LA is a love to hate team. Kobe got five rings and will be considered one of the best players in the world, history of the game. Get over it and just ride your band wagon team.
Spurs are ahead of the lakers in the standings which is unexpected, but believeable.
both of those teams are behind the sorry-ass hornets, which nobody expected.
I love Laker fans for nights like these.
Apparently you can’t criticize ANYTHING they do, even if they drop back to backs. Its funny, I point put Kobe took 2 retarded 3’s in clutch time and they just say random ish like you are hater. Smh.
Your team lost 2 games. Deal with it.
Also at people saying they hit 22 3’s
YEA YOU LET THEM HIT 22 THREES.
That’s pathetic defense, you act like they were making it rain from half court, most of those 3’s were basically open. They shot 22-40 for gods sake.
Besides that game wasn’t as close as it appeared, LA rant heir garbage time offense to perfection (aka Kobe scored 8 in a row)