Superman v. Superman in Orlando, and the Spurs get Ripped apart

After a disaster of a debut, Antawn Jamison was a lot better in Game #2 of his Cavs career. Jamison put up 19 points and 8 boards coming off the bench against Orlando, giving Rashard Lewis joystick moves in the paint and stepping out to bury jumpers in his face, but Cleveland still lost its third straight … Reminiscent of the “Kobe hates Shaq” era of annual Christmas Day games, ABC focused on the pre-game dap session to see how Shaq and Dwight Howard would interact. After a harmless fist bump, Old Superman and New Superman went to work: Shaq (20 pts, 5 rebs, 2 blks) dunked on Dwight for one of the first buckets of the game, and later spun on him for an and-one dunk when Dwight went for a steal, but overall Howard (22 pts, 16 rebs, 4 blks) got the better of the veteran. And while LeBron (33 pts) struggled to score in the fourth quarter, Jameer Nelson, Vince Carter and Rashard stuck big shots down the stretch to help Orlando pull away … Apparently Joe Dumars knew what he was doing by holding onto Rip Hamilton. It seemed a no-brainer that Detroit would look to trade Rip this season due to his age, his contract, and the fact that they’re paying Ben Gordon starter’s money. But the NBA trade deadline came and went, Rip didn’t go anywhere, and now he’s playing as well as any guard in the League since the All-Star break. Rip dropped 36 points on Orlando a few nights ago, 29 on Milwaukee, and yesterday he hit the Spurs for 27 points in a vintage performance … You know how Rip got his buckets: Mid-range jumpers coming off screens and curls, taking turns running George Hill, Keith Bogans and Manu Ginobili through the hamster wheel. Rip almost blew the game, though: After the Spurs forced overtime with a late comeback that included Ginobili flopping on a grazing Rip elbow like he’d been hit in the face with a skillet, Hamilton got T’d up after the fourth-quarter buzzer. The refs could have had San Antonio shoot the technical free throw with zeroes on the clock and that would have been it — you know Manu (21 pts, 5 asts, 4 stls) would’ve made it — but instead they had the FT count towards the overtime scoring. So Rip was at least able to redeem himself, hitting clutch free throws (he literally hasn’t missed at the line in two weeks) and dropping a backbreaking and-one jumper to get Detroit the win … It was Will Bynum mini-bobblehead night at The Palace. When they showed Bynum the doll for the first time, he said it looked like Dikembe Mutombo …
If you didn’t hear it the first 13 times Mike Tirico said it during Nuggets/Celtics, J.R. Smith can either shoot his team out of a game or shoot his team into a win. Smith (19 pts, 5 threes) delivered the daggers as Denver turned the screws in late, and at the very end launched a 35-footer that almost went down. Sometimes he’s just a jerk for no reason … How is Rasheed Wallace still among the League leaders in techs when he’s getting like half the playing time of regular offenders like Kobe and Dwight? ‘Sheed only plays 20 minutes a night; his shit-talking-per-minute PER must be insanely high. ‘Sheed managed to avoid the whistle yesterday — in fact nobody got T’d up in a game that was physical and a little hostile down the stretch … One time Kendrick Perkins slammed into Birdman before giving him a nice little fadeaway J, and then the camera caught Birdman glaring at Perkins from across the court as they went to the other end. Then it cut to Perk, who was glaring right back like he wanted to murder Birdman and eat his children … Speaking of scary individuals, Carlos Boozer was an ANIMAL against the Blazers. Dropping 22 points and 23 rebounds while playing center for Mehmet Okur (baby), Booz sent the game to overtime with a putback at the buzzer. Having come back from a 25-point deficit in the second half, the Jazz pulled it out in OT. Did you hear when Nate Robinson called Tyreke Evans “The Layup King” during the Rookie Game? Boozer is the Layup King for big men … Other stat lines from Sunday: Russell Westbrook had a triple-double (22 pts, 10 rebs, 14 asts) and Kevin Durant dropped 32 points to lead OKC past Minnesota; Rudy Gay scored 29 as Memphis beat New Jersey; Jason Richardson had 26 points and Steve Nash handed out 17 assists to beat Sacramento; Stephen Curry put up 32 points as the Warriors upset the Hawks; and Darren Collison went for 26 points, 9 dimes and 4 steals as N.O. beat Houston … Today is Julis Erving‘s 60th birthday. NBA TV didn’t completely drop the ball — they are airing 1976 ABA dunk contest — but we wouldn’t have minded a classic game or three from Doc’s ABA and NBA collection … Did you see the Ohio State/Michigan State game? The Buckeyes won on the road as four of their starters played the entire 40 minutes, and star Evan Turner put up 20 points and 10 boards with the flu. Gutting out a Big Ten road win against one of the better teams in the country this late in the season with only six guys? If you want your kid to be in shape, send him to play for Thad Matta … We’re out like superhero feuds …
i forgot who i argued with at dime about this. i think it was austin. but i have to admit, dwight’s low post game has DRAMATICALLY improved since that day we talked about it. i’m not even just talking about those jumpers he hit off the glass that game a while back. i’m talking about fundamental old school low post moves. dropstep, faking with the outside shoulder, up and under moves. he had it all out there. i’m very very impressed.
he keeps this up, he’ll be the best big man in the league for the next decade for sure.
Check it, Westbrook is averaging around 20 points 8 boards 10 assists plus two steals in month of February. That’s insane!
@bill, check it, darren collison’s averages this month are JUST as insane.
21 pts, 4 boards, 9 assists, 2 steals, shooting 50%, nearly 40% from 3 point land.. wowsa!
how about those ucla kids eh? no wonder ucla is in shambles right now..
Daaamn. Was waiting for that win. Now it’s official, WE’RE BACK. Come on, gotta do that statement over the so called best team in the East? Too ill. Props to my squad.
@ 1: Yeah, looks like Dwight just wanted to greet all haters with one big FUCK YOU. I was content with Dwight being himself (cause I mean, come on. That man led us to the Finals. He can be whatever the fuck he wants to be), but to see him actually IMPROVE his game? Watch out, NBA. Fucking watch out.
Actually, with AK injured early (back spasms), Memo celebrating the birth of his second child (congrats), Paul Millsap in foul trouble (good job Salvatore) and the Jazz not having enough people on the roster (good job, front office) — Jerry Sloan had to play Kyrylo Fesenko — who flat out owned. His activity and energy got the Jazz a lot of 2nd shots, and he finished the game with 3 or 4 big dunks and a +/- of +20.
Bravo, Fes.
Congrats to Memo for the baby!
@1, 4: In my book he’s still not past Yao. let’s wait until he’s returned from injuries before we hand the crown to Dwight
Thunder best streak in the league. Westbrook killin, kd break records without breaking a sweat and green all around game coming together. No one wants any part of thunder in the playoffs.
And doing it all while having a ball out there.
The future is now.
Ps anyone know much about And 1 dude ‘bad Santa’?
He’s playin for a team in my league over here in Australia.
@ QQ, dwight has been murder lately. i don’t care if he doesn’t have the most graceful of post moves. he’s just playing with what he has, that sweeping hook and of course the slams.
I think Vinsanity’s struggles have caused Dwight to just say eff this i’m taking charge. Good for him.
Westbrook is a power point guard, he just charges to the rim. KD going for more than 30 a game next season.
Only caught the Jazz-Blazers game. Coming from 25 down was amazing.
Lots of props to Kyrylo Fesenko. Anyway, I learned from the broadcast team that worked the game that Fesenko is one of only three active NBA players that are above seven feet and weighs more than 300 pounds. The other two being Shaq and Yao. NBA trivial pursuit anyone?
My meal allowance says Boston is in deep trouble. Remember that old saying — “The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.”
Don’t look now but Vince has been showing a little bit of his mean streak over the past couple games…if he can keep attacking the rim and stop settling for so many long jumpers (big if) Orlando’s gonna be a tough.
if VC can drive on half of his posesions and dunk from time to time orlando is a better team then it was last year. but hey so are cleveland, boston and atlanta.
btw watsup with atlanta and fourth quarter collapses? why isn’t JJ or bibby steppin up in those situations. of course boston isn’t great now either but come on.
And why don’t the spurs let tony parker take a month or so off his body is wasted he’s even getting fatter it’s kinda sad to see.
anyone see end of fourth quarter cavs/magic?! lEBRON HAS THE BALL, at the thre point line, does a jab step as barnes comes over to help. Foul called, with no one even touching him. It was a free-throw fest for the cavs, lbj in particular. Every time i look lebron is either at the line, or pointing at d-howard and telling the refs he fouled him.
Dwight is a nice guy! Have to wonder if he needs to develop more of a mean streak though to get even more of an edge.
I know he has taken the high road and even at one point sounding like a lifetime movie with how sappy he was about wanting learn from Shaq and all. Granted he is having success with his current level of play I just think at some point and he doesn’t need to wait till Shaq retires he needs to establish his reign in action and words. I ain’t even saying he has to be all nasty about it but he does need to really step up verbally.
HOUSTON we have had a problem for a while. Still now you are getting what you deserve but I must admit it’s hurting. We are in a win now era and this Martin thing doesn’t look good. I must admit I was hoping for more but I am getting what was expected.
I know it’s early (2 games) but I am feeling like Houston probably should have went back to Philly to get A.I.2. I even think Tyrus Thomas might be working better. Anyway it serves them right though for letting T-Mac (I dropped 20 something in the first game and probably could have ended with more if I had played more in the 4th) go.
Durant and Westbrook are to much fun to watch. Durant is acting like he is still outshooting Rondo in Horse. Dude is shooting spectacular and coming through when it counts. Very impressed with them and they are the team that all seeds better be worried about.
Errbody have a good one! Deuces!
@7 yeah man bad santa used to rock the place hows he doin there? still ballin?
Dwight, Vince, Meer, Raw Lew was too much for the Cavs.
Especially at the end when it seemed like Vince, Meer and Rashard dropped DAGGER after DAGGER after DAGGER.
It was like the basketball version of a FATALITY.
Only 3 players showed up on the Cavs. That’s not gettin’ it done. Antawn off the bench, rebounding from his OFER the other night, got loose but he fouled out. Andy and Hickson had a forgettable night. The gaurds made like 2 or 3 buckets the whole game. Vince ABUSED Parker in crunchtime.
ORLANDO looked TOUGH yesterday. Even employing Matt Barnes as a FOUL MACHINE worked. Awww, the Vince iso on Parker is THEE PLAY to beat. I don’t konw what’s gotten into SVG but THAT play seems UNSTOPPABLE.
“The refs could have had San Antonio shoot the technical free throw with zeroes on the clock and that would have been it…”
Not possible by rule to do this — they handled it exactly as it is laid out in the case play manual and rule book.
So Vinny Del surely looks like an ass. The Bulls needed a defensive prescence to alter/block shots and challenge opposing bigs. We also needed easy baskets that weren’t jumpers. So we trade Tyrus Thomas? It’s clear that the front office didn’t want to pay him this summer. So they limited his minutes and came up with lame excuses as to why he wasn’t on the court.
FIRE VINNY DEL, JOHN PAX, AND that other guy who plays GM. They all are terrible.
Hakim Warrik is nice, but we could have used him and Tyrus.
@DIME, please post the video of Noah missing the fast break dunk by himself. I know he’s a NYer and all, but he deserves to be clowned for this kinda ish.
Oh and I also want to say “I told you so” about T-Mac. Dude is healthy and will be on some Grant Hill fountain of youth ish for the next couple years. Money is his motivator.
Side note: Not only did Shaq take Dwights soul on that banger. LBJ also snatched his shot out the air. Also, Brendan Haywood banged on Dwight so viscious the other day, I thought they were playing role reversal.
Maybe the Superman tag is a bit much for Dwight. He’s lost weight the last 2-3 yrs and can’t really body up people like he used to. His legs are skinny as ish too. Reminds me of Kevin Willis’s build. So yes, D12 actually needs to hit the weight room. I’m pretty sure LBJ is stronger and weighs more than him.
The Thunder are the fastest, most athletic and more agressive team in the League.
As much as I hated the Seattle screwjob, got to give props to OKC’s GM and coaching staff.
@kudos: that call was amazing. AMAZING.
@ 18:
Yes, we could talk bout the highlights, and LBJ’s block, etc. But at the end of the day, the Magic won. That’s the fact that 2 mins of highlights can’t erase.
Alf- You just don’t have what it takes to become a Dime writer. Your “my meal allowance” daily bullshit is weak. My subscription is through with if you guy’s hire him.
Man Im not here to even talk shit to nobody…but being a Vince Carter fan for the past 12 years of my life, Its moments like these Ive been waiting for, If your a VC fan truly, then u know wut Im talkin bout, always hearing Kobe this, Kobe that, Kobe and Tmac at one point, now Kobe and Lebron. Im a basketball fan period, and enjoy watchin the great players today, but honestly as far as excitement, there hasnt been anyone electrifying or as fresh and new as VC..Kobe is great arguably the best of all time, but Kobe fans close your eyes and just imagine if Vince and Kobe swapped places(Yea I know, fucked up world isnt it) Its like the league built Vince up just to break him down..stuffed his ass straight in a hole in Jersey,and he was still rediculously great over there, but dat New Jersey team was a 3 man wrecking crew it wuz never a TEAM OF 12 CHAMPIONSHIP CALIBER PLAYERS OR HE WOULD HAVE HAD A COUPLE BY NOW. I have to big up Vince in this way cuz I feel no one else will, so job well done my dude… I dont give a F wut a hata say….Its VC’s time this year and he takin dat damn ring this year, he deserve dat bitch…Peace..
Dwight prolly need to lose some weight because he was prolly gettin to big like okafor did that year. he needs to work on his legs a littile bt more and maybe some more upper body. its kinda hard to put on muscle without losing athleticsm and alot of his game is based on that. Orlando is still the team to beat when vince and the rest go to the rack and not settle for jumpers.
OKC is quickly becoming my favorite team thanks to westbrook and durant. those guys are gonna be one of the best team in the league when maynor, harden and ibaka develop…
Cavs game was solid, nice to see two big men go back and forth. Difference was Shaq went through Dwight while DHow actually had some nice moves to the hoop.
Cavs taking some time to get it together, they did work Jamison in the start of the 2nd half but at the end Rashard and Nelson hit daggers.
Collison has been CP3 like since taking over, how do you put that guy on the bench when CP3 comes back? Collison, Lawson, and Westbrook there are some nice PGs coming up.
Man and i remember when peeps was talking shit cuz OKC took us to OT earlier this year.. Yeah what was that peeps?? lol like i said Kobe will break all scoring records, then Lebron will break all Kobes scoring records, but then Durant will SHATTER all scoring records.. quote it..
Plus and minuses Cavs fans..
I doubt Shaq will have such a strong showing like that again when it really counts.. he was like 6-6 oh 8-8 right?? vintage diesel right there..
but i also doubt Lebron will look like shit again in the 4th.. that man was clanging out there.. after watching the Denver game as well i’d say give him the Rondo treatment outside the 3 point line..
Juuuustttttt kiiiiidddddinnnggg people lols..
And please dont tell me Vince Carter fans are going to start popping up with the bullshit.. Dude shows up once every 3 weeks.. bigups for a solid game Vince but if the Magic win ANYTHING it will have more to do with Dwight Howard being the most underrated DOMINANT force in the East than Vince showing up and having to keep himself psyched during timeouts in the 4th..
Anyone notice that?? lol
I love Westbrook’s game. He is fast becoming one of my favorite players to watch.
Some of Howards shot blocks are crazy too..
He’ll actually be out of position but twist in mid air and block your shit with his off hand.. nasty..
Lebron got problems.. as long Dwight is in the East Lebron will always have problems with him and his team.. Lebron does most his damage at the rim but with Dwight there he cant do TOO MUCH.. it aint like playing the Wizards.. by all intents and purposes the Cavs are WAY MORE loaded than the Magic but that series will still go 7 and i STILL SEE the Magic taking it just because Dwight will regulate the paint..
And once Shaq leaves its bout to be even rougher for the Cavs to deal with Howard..
@ PosterBoy15….
I dont know you homey but VINCE…naw…Great Talent…but naw…I remember that cavs-nets series from 07…da nets should of won but VINCE shot them out of that series…when Delonte West and Daniel Gibson is guarding you…you must punish them…instead he shot 20 foot jumpers. smh. And Im a North Carolina fan…
@Lakeshow – DH has upped his game since the AS break and this was the first time I’ve seen him have a good game against Shaq. What was hilarious is watching Vagina guard him, he would just flop and get knocked around like Sideshow Bob.
Was impressed with Jamison coming around, he can extend that defense and played Lewis pretty well on closeouts at the 3pt line. That will be a good series.
Biggest BS line of the day from Reggie Miller: When I played we never played hungover on gameday (in response to Josh Howard’s not playing due to hangover). For real? Larry Bird was sponsoring Miller Lite!
I had this great post and it didn’t go through. let me try again.
Collison and Westbrook weren’t always this nice with it. Collison sat behind farmar until he left, which gave him time to develop and learn how to use his speed effectively on defense and offense.
Westbrook on the other hand was a complete mess his Freshman year in college. Dude would come in a get a steal or a block, then immediately turn the ball over on the other end. He had no idea how to harness his athleticism.
In comes Ben Howland, and both of these guards look great their first years in the league. Collison is poised and capable of handling PG duties that CP3 was manning. Westbrook, while still erratic at times, has become of one of the most promising and versitile guards in the L.
Next up: Tyler Honeycutt
This kid will be phenominal after two years or so with Howland. If he leaves early then he’ll probably be a bust. Long, Athletic, versistile, tall (6’8 or 6’9) and has already put on what looks like 10-15lbs of muscle since his Sr. year. @DIME, you better get on him before the other publication do. He has star potiental oozing from his pores.
So in all, Ben Howland has been a true master of teaching and developing kids. These 3 kids (and there are more, I’m just focusing on these 3) are straight out his UCLA’s back yard. Had Jru Holiday stayed for two years he’d be a monster himself, but he jumped ship too soon and wasn’t ready for the L. Of course UCLA is having a bad season now, because Howland can’t recruit the big names (outside of Love and Holiday) for whatever reason.
Lol its crazy how everyone says shit like “give so and so Kobes team and they win too”
That shit shows how much certain people really know about bball.. yeah sure put Vince Carter on the Lakers who ALREADY have mind boggling, lazy talent.. im sure VINCE CARTER of all people would be quick to get on asses and keep the whole team fired up..
Yeah..
@ Bruce Leroy
Dont waste ur time man.. dude said (im assuming he meant the Lakers) we have 12 championship caliber players.. riiiigggghhhhhhtt.. shit maybe some people are right and us Lakers fan are taking Vujacic for granted.. then again some people would still fluck Pamela Anderson too..
@ Claw
If Dwight Howard developes a post game (which looks 2-3 years off being fluent FORSURELY) he will run the East.. Technically he already is as the defending Eastern Conference champ, but you’d never know nowadays..
Funniest thing will be watching the NBA try to scramble to AT LEAST keep Lebron on top in the publics eyes.. they already screw Howard with the calls as it is but once he developes that inside game its a wrap no matter who likes it.. the 2 main superstars in the East, Wade and Lebron, wouldnt/couldnt do anything against him seeing dudes a C and they both perimeter players..
What was Jamal Crawford thinkin last night? You take a tech at crunchtime on a ball headin outta bounds and your squad gettin it back and you can’t even keep your head? Hawks slippin right now…
Mike Bibby is Derek Fisher & worse for the Hawks show. Marvin Williams man. Jamal Crawford is just that. He’s JR Smith with a complete game. You just never know. Can’t & will not play Defense. JJ isn’t a max player but has the skill & talent. Teague shouldn’t have been drafted to this team. Randolph Morris is on the roster why? Sundiata Gaines could have helped. ZaZA is losing it. The Hawks need a starting level PG or a decent rookie. Unless they’re pretenders. What has Mike Bibby done all season. He had 3 pts &5ast as a starting guard not in foul trouble & played almost 30mins. Unacceptable & we just resigned him. The Hawks & the Nuggs have the offensive power of the old Wiz but the lower case d. They don’t even try to pretend to play. I don’t see any charges being drawn. No help side. Josh Smith is their shot blocker which isn’t good.
Crawford was reacting to all the calls they missed allowing the Warriors to foul with no whistle. What was the ref thinking. Players don’t just react like that for no reason. The refs be bugging. They make mistakes & look at you to react. It’s like the guy who cuts you off on the highway & when you beep they stick their middle finger up or curse. Cause & effect people.
@12..When Lebron tried to get the foul on Howard. That was so Lebronnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn. Man up dukes. Also the Cavs losing have more to do with Lebron moving from his natural position. He excelled at the point guard. Mo Williams isn’t a All Star player. The Anthony Parker experiment FAILED. Also why Cedric Jackson is on the roster(Because he transferred from St.Johns & played at Cleveland State) Him & Danny Green who may be the coolest & nicest people in the world. I just don’t see them being NBA talents. When you draft players like that or have them on the roster. It hurts more than you think. What is their role. The Cavs should have went after Kmart or R.I.P.
Change subject:
Most slept on dunks/poster you ever seen or know about?
1) As I stated in the Von Wafer article, I saw Kirk Snyder jump over Von Wafer (who actually jumped unlike Fred Weis) during an NBA game and bang on him.
2) I saw Joe Jellybean Bryant (yes Kobe’s pops) dunk on Kareem Abdul Jabbar so nasty back in like the early 80’s i think. Kobe may not have even been born (neither was I). this was a younger Kareem too, one that could still jump a little. Saw it on NBAtv last summer I think it was Magic Johnsons first NBA game vs. the LAC.
3) Cliff Robinson (Trailblazers version) coming down the lane and dunking hard then getting in Shawn Kemps (young Seattle version) face and calling him a punk/b!t#h for not jumping. Loved it.
4) Ronnie Fields (Farraggat HS in Chicago)jumping over Sergio McClain (then in HS at Peoria Manuel in IL but later played for the Illini) while McCalin tried to take a charge. It was sick.
5) Clyde Drexler taking off from the FT line in a game. I think it was vs LA in a playoff battle. And I believe someone was in his way too. Naaaassstttty.
@ ChiTown
i saw 2 & 3..
Thats about it.. Cliff Robinson can still yak lol
the spurs suck horribly, they can’t even beat the Pistons while employing the “Hack-a-Ben”
i hate the fucking spurs.
I was at the pistons game and we played such a complete game. Rip started well, but Stuckey, Prince and gordan all played solid games.
Then the cowardly spurs start the hack a ben bullshit and yeah it got them back in the game, but it showed how bad they suck and how soft and cowardly they are.
Play ball, dont prance around like fuggin’ fruits, flopping all over the place. Grow some fuggin’ balls.
Go pistons- Beat their asses in overtime.