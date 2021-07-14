Six Reasons Why Team USA Might Lose In The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game

The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game might be the most competitive event in the league’s 25-year history. Typically, the WNBA doesn’t hold All-Star Games during Olympic seasons, but this year, the league will have its 12 All-Stars play against Dawn Staley’s Team USA roster in an exhibition match before the group heads to Tokyo.

It’s a brilliant idea that will put 24 of the best players on the court and give them incentive to actually play. For Team USA, this game is just one of three pre-Olympic opportunities before things get real, and for the All-Stars, it’s a chance to avenge an Olympic roster snub or impress scouts for 2024.

Here’s who’s playing on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET July 14:

Team USA

Ariel Atkins

Sue Bird

Tina Charles

Napheesa Collier

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sylvia Fowles

Chelsea Gray

Brittney Griner

Jewell Loyd

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

A’ja Wilson

Team All-Stars

DeWanna Bonner

Liz Cambage

Kahleah Copper

Dearica Hamby

Brionna Jones

Jonquel Jones

Betnijah Laney

Arike Ogunbowale

Candace Parker

Satou Sabally

Courtney Williams

Courtney Vandersloot

With the rosters so stacked, it shouldn’t surprise many if the WNBA All-Stars take down Team USA. And no — if it happens, that does not mean Team USA is in trouble of winning a seventh consecutive gold medal.

Let’s look at a few reasons why an upset could be brewing.

1. Jonquel Jones is the best player in the world right now

Team USA may have the better roster, but Jonquel Jones is the best player in the world. The 6’6 center, who can stretch the floor, blow by defenders, and use her size in the post has dominated both the WNBA and EuroBasket over the last two months. The MVP frontrunner is unstoppable, and if the All-Stars can pull off the win, it’s likely because of Jones’ performance.