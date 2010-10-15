The Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony Trade That Could Have Flipped The NBA

While Carmelo Anthony is doin’ work this preseason still in Denver, that doesn’t mean deals aren’t being discussed behind closed doors. According to the Bergen Record‘s Al Iannazzone, there was a blockbuster trade being discussed that would have sent Chris Paul to the Blazers and ‘Melo to the Nets.

The Blazers tried to include New Orleans in a mega-deal that would have sent Chris Paul to Portland, Devin Harris, Kris Humphries and a host of Blazers to the Hornets, [Derrick] Favors to Denver and Anthony and Andre Miller to the Nets, league sources said.

While Iannazzone noted that “the talks didn’t really go anywhere,” the fact that the Hornets were even mentioned makes you think that CP is not untouchable.

What do you think? Would you make this deal? Who wins?

