The Exact Moment The Derrick Rose Situation Went Wrong

Everyone has an opinion on this Derrick Rose situation (here’s mine), and no matter where you fall Derrick and his “obligation” to play, I think we can all agree on one point: This whole thing is a mess.

And guess what, it could have all been avoided. Remember this? This was the day back in March when ESPN’s Melissa Isaacson reported that a “team source” said Rose’s doctor cleared him to play, setting in motion the building hoopla around when Derrick would officially return to the court. If that info hadn’t been leaked then, Rose would not be taking anywhere close to the heat he’s feeling right now.

In a weird twist, that ESPN story disappeared from the site this afternoon (around 4 pm ET). Here’s what was in the original article:

Derrick Rose’s doctor has cleared the Chicago Bulls’ star to play, a team source said, but his long-awaited return to the lineup won’t occur until he can confidently dunk off his left foot, Rose has told the team. Rose, who had surgery to repair a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on May 12, has been videotaped dunking off each foot, but more casually than he would during a game. A source said that although he has been practicing and scrimmaging hard, he told the Bulls that until he feels “in his mind” he can confidently dunk off his left foot in a game situation, he is not 100 percent mentally ready to return to competition. The team is not pressuring Rose, the source said, but the Bulls are confident he will return this season and are still hoping for a mid-March return, which would mark 10 months after his surgery. The Bulls play at Golden State on March 15. The source said the team has been assured by Rose’s doctor that there is no more chance of the former MVP getting injured upon his return than anyone else and that the doctor told the Bulls that physically “he can play now.” Rose is now dealing with the psychological side of trusting his body.

I’m not saying that this what happened, but if for some reason the Bulls leaked that original story to help push Derrick along faster, that is one of the all-time rotten actions from an NBA franchise.

