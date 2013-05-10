The Exact Moment The Derrick Rose Situation Went Wrong

Everyone has an opinion on this Derrick Rose situation (here’s mine), and no matter where you fall Derrick and his “obligation” to play, I think we can all agree on one point: This whole thing is a mess.
And guess what, it could have all been avoided. Remember this? This was the day back in March when ESPN’s Melissa Isaacson reported that a “team source” said Rose’s doctor cleared him to play, setting in motion the building hoopla around when Derrick would officially return to the court. If that info hadn’t been leaked then, Rose would not be taking anywhere close to the heat he’s feeling right now.
In a weird twist, that ESPN story disappeared from the site this afternoon (around 4 pm ET). Here’s what was in the original article:
Derrick Rose’s doctor has cleared the Chicago Bulls’ star to play, a team source said, but his long-awaited return to the lineup won’t occur until he can confidently dunk off his left foot, Rose has told the team.
Rose, who had surgery to repair a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on May 12, has been videotaped dunking off each foot, but more casually than he would during a game. A source said that although he has been practicing and scrimmaging hard, he told the Bulls that until he feels “in his mind” he can confidently dunk off his left foot in a game situation, he is not 100 percent mentally ready to return to competition.
The team is not pressuring Rose, the source said, but the Bulls are confident he will return this season and are still hoping for a mid-March return, which would mark 10 months after his surgery. The Bulls play at Golden State on March 15.
The source said the team has been assured by Rose’s doctor that there is no more chance of the former MVP getting injured upon his return than anyone else and that the doctor told the Bulls that physically “he can play now.” Rose is now dealing with the psychological side of trusting his body.
I’m not saying that this what happened, but if for some reason the Bulls leaked that original story to help push Derrick along faster, that is one of the all-time rotten actions from an NBA franchise.
Although the team was wrong to release that information, given that we know it and according to the medical professionals there is NO DOWNSIDE to Rose playing (and has not been for months) does he not now owe it to his team-mates to play? Even if he’s not back to full strength he will improve the team, as he’s had enough practice time to negate any issues with minute redistribution. He won’t be mentally ready until he actually takes the (extremely small) leap of faith and plays
No, he doesn’t. This is an absolute blood bath of a series on both sides. The Bulls (and frankly, Reinsdorf has the final say) don’t want Rose going back into such a physical series. What is the point?
The smart move is to keep going with who they have–let Rose Hinrich and Deng come back next season. There is NO REASON to risk long term health with Rose for this series.
See also: Gilbert Arenas and Grant Hill
Too valuable.
Don’t understand why people are bringing up Arenas and Hill, he’s been told that the risk of re-injury is the same as for any other player who has not had ACL surgery. I.e. If he plays he’s not being risked any more than he will be in any other game of his career. Frankly I think the time to come back was last night, that game easily could’ve swung the Bulls way with a couple of D-Rose buckets in the 4th when it was still a one possession game, not to mention the emotional boost it would have provided the team. Not a stretch to say that Rose not playing cost the Bulls that game and therefore any chance at winning the series.
I can understand where you’re coming from. You’re also assuming that Rose would’ve gotten meaningful minutes last night in the 4th quarter. I can’t believe that Thibs would’ve given him major minutes (early on, sure, but 15 minutes max) given that he hadn’t played an NBA game in over a year. Who does he take minutes away from? Nate? He’s pretty much been one of the two or three biggest playoff MVPs this season. Slide Rose or Nate to the #2 over Marco (most likely–but is that really a better basketball move)? There’s no way they’re taking Butler out of the game.
from a purely basketball standpoint what about all the minutes that went to Marquis Teague – e.g. when Belinelli sat with 5 and the Bulls couldn’t score… That was when the Heat stretched the lead to make it a two or three possession game… And then there’s the lift that both the players and fans would have got just from him playing – If David Lee could have an emotional impact in GS then surely Derrick could have in Chi Town!
if it take normal people 18 months to heal from this surgery why should he come back too early and risk injury again. the bulls arent going any where with him because they dont have any one to score. they can’t win scoring 84 pts a game.
Not sure where you heard that. Most people return to full physical activity 6 months after the surgery, they may not be right back at the level they were pre-op yet but they have no risk of re-injury.
it was on sports radio, and they said if he didnt feel like he was ready then he shouldnt come back and end up shortening his career. like i said the bulls arent going anywhere because they cant score pts.
By February it was common knowledge he’d been cleared. Like Melissa Issacson is the scribe of Chicago sports? This is lazy as hell on so many different levels.
All this what if he injure his knee again ok what will people say he comes back next season and not play for 5 games then come back. Then he injure his knee again sitting out was a waste might as well find out if your ready now. This all could have been avoided if he would just come out and say he is not coming back he owe the team that much. Rose knew damn well he wasn’t coming back , but he keeps saying he don’t know. Rose do know he won’t play so he should have told the team they could’ve singed a little help those are guys are getting burned out.
Make a big come back next year
Look the entire Bulls team is playing hurt, depleted and even injured. Rose is the most rested and healthiest player on the team. Noah is at more risk than Rose playing on one foot and over compensating the rest of his body. Any star with heart would’ve been back months ago. I don’t want to hear this its too late this season, especially when he has reported as the best player in practices. He can sit and do the same damn thing in a meaningless season opener next season or while dominating practice. Playing pro sports is always a risk to your body or career. He is making millions, so damn his long term career, this season is part of his career and he needs to earn his money. So what he hurts himself and ends at career he is set for life If he spends wisely.
Cool story bro